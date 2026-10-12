New York Yankees Urged to Pursue $11.5 Million Catcher as Austin Wells Aid

Perhaps the biggest item of need for the New York Yankees this offseason is a backup catcher.

While there are several targets that have been floated around for the Yankees to target, one player who could really benefit the Yankees in 2027, and help aid Austin Wells as a backup option is catcher Carson Kelly.

Carson Kelly, 32, has a mutual option with the Chicago Cubs, but it feels likely that he will test free agency.

The New York Yankees should consider inking Kelly to a one-year deal if they are unable to land other catchers like Ryan Jeffers or Hunter Goodman.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Idea Lands $151 Million All-Star For Clarke Schmidt, No. 12 Prospect

Yankees Urged to Target Carson Kelly in Free Agency

There’s no denying that Austin Wells really struggled for the Yankees as the primary catcher for New York in 2026, and he’s been unable to hit left-handed pitchers for the past two seasons, which is why the Yankees could really afford to any another backstop.

Not necessarily to replace Wells, but just to alleviate some pressure off his everyday duties.

SI.com’s Joe Najarian wrote (about why the Yankees should target Carson Kelly):

“There’s no guarantee that Carson Kelly hits the market due to his mutual option with the Chicago Cubs for 2027. However, those kind of options rarely come to fruition due to either the player or team declining it, so the Yankees should expect Kelly to be available and show great interest in him. An outstanding platoon bat, the 32-year-old veteran hit lefties at a .298/.375/.496 clip and a 143 wRC+. Kelly’s defense was also respectable, being especially adept at ABS challenges much like Wells is.”

Carson Kelly is tied to a two-year, $11.5 million deal, which technically has run out, but the mutual option gives both Kelly and the Cubs an opportunity to remain together.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands Angels’ 85-Home Run Infielder for 2 Prospects

Quickly Looking at Carson Kelly’s MLB Career

Carson Kelly is a tenured MLB veteran backstop.

2026 marked his 11th season in Major League Baseball.

Across 787 total games played, Kelly holds a lifetime batting average of .234 with 81 home runs, 315 RBI, and an OPS+ of 92.

In each of the past two seasons with the Cubs, he’s posted two very solid bWAR marks (3.5 in 2025, 1.9 in 2026).

He’s absolutely a name that the Yankees should think about signing if he hits free agency next month.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Urged to Part Ways with 7X MLB All-Star in Offseason Move