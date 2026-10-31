30-Year-Old Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season.

They were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

That said, the Yankees got swept in the ALDS (by the Tampa Bay Rays).

30-Year-Old Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

This week, Amed Rosario officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Amed Rosario elected free agency.”

Rosario had a down year in 2026.

He batted .238 with 54 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 87 games.

Looking At Rosario

Rosario spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the New York Mets.

After the Mets, he played part of three seasons for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians then traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2023): “Cleveland Guardians traded SS Amed Rosario to Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash.”

Rosario has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals over ten seasons at the MLB level.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2025): “Washington Nationals traded 3B Amed Rosario to New York Yankees for RHP Clayton Beeter and CF Browm Martinez.”

There is no question that Rosario will be an intriguing free agent on the market this winter.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2024 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season.