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30-Year-Old Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season.

They were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

That said, the Yankees got swept in the ALDS (by the Tampa Bay Rays).

30-Year-Old Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the out in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, Amed Rosario officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Amed Rosario elected free agency.”

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Rosario had a down year in 2026.

He batted .238 with 54 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 87 games.

Looking At Rosario

GettyCody Bellinger #35 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with Amed Rosario #14 in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

Rosario spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the New York Mets.

After the Mets, he played part of three seasons for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians then traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2023): “Cleveland Guardians traded SS Amed Rosario to Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash.”

GettyAmed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets dives back to first after Patrick Corbin #46 of the Washington Nationals tried to pick him off in the third inning at Citi Field on May 20, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Rosario has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals over ten seasons at the MLB level.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26, 2025): “Washington Nationals traded 3B Amed Rosario to New York Yankees for RHP Clayton Beeter and CF Browm Martinez.”

There is no question that Rosario will be an intriguing free agent on the market this winter.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2024 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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30-Year-Old Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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