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Ex-New York Yankees Star Owed $14.5 Million Next Season By Current Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Andrew Benintendi #18 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his seventh inning two run home run against Adam Cimber #90 of the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The White Sox lost the final game by a score of 2-0.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Yankees Star Owed $14.5 Million Next Season

GettyAndrew Benintendi #18 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City.

Andrew Benintendi finished the final game with four strikeouts in four at-bats.

It’s worth noting that the White Sox will pay him $14.5 million for the 2027 season (which is the final year of his contract).

Looking At Benintendi’s Time With The Yankees

GettyAndrew Benintendi #18 of the New York Yankees reacts at first base after his seventh inning RBI base hit against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2022 in New York City.

It’s easy to forget that Benintendi spent part of one season (2o22) with the New York Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on July 27, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded LF Andrew Benintendi to New York Yankees for RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way.”

During his time with New York, Benintendi batted .254 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 33 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Star Owed $14.5 Million Next Season By Current Team

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