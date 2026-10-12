Ex-New York Yankees Star Owed $14.5 Million Next Season By Current Team

On Saturday night, the Chicago White Sox had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The White Sox lost the final game by a score of 2-0.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Yankees Star Owed $14.5 Million Next Season

Andrew Benintendi finished the final game with four strikeouts in four at-bats.

It’s worth noting that the White Sox will pay him $14.5 million for the 2027 season (which is the final year of his contract).

Looking At Benintendi’s Time With The Yankees

It’s easy to forget that Benintendi spent part of one season (2o22) with the New York Yankees.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Kansas City Royals).

MLB.com wrote (on July 27, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded LF Andrew Benintendi to New York Yankees for RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way.”

During his time with New York, Benintendi batted .254 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 33 games.