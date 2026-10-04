New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before ALDS Game 2 vs. Rays

The New York Yankees lost 1-0 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.

Star outfielder Aaron Judge didn’t make the Yankees’ ALDS roster due to a calf strain. He also didn’t make the AL Wild Card roster.

Despite not having Judge, the Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card Series.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: The New York Yankees pose for a group photo in center field after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field.

Before ALDS Game 2, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on Judge.

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

From ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X:

Aaron Judge will run and maybe take live BP today, Aaron Boone said. Boone said Judge took yesterday off from running.

“Just another work day. Trying to stack another good day and, obviously, continue to heal up.”

Looking at New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list on Sept. 19 with a right calf strain.

Judge missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture, landing him on the IL on June 2. New York activated him on Sept. 7.

Before being placed on the IL in June, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL in Sept., hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games before landing on the IL again.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI.

Judge has won three AL MVP Awards throughout his career.

ALDS Game 2 Starting Pitchers

Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start Game 2 of the Division Series for the Yankees. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series vs. Boston, Schlittler struck out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings.

Schlittler is the clear frontrunner in the AL Cy Young Award race. He went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings in the regular season.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays on Monday. The Rays acquired Peralta from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He posted a 3.25 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings across 10 starts with the Rays in the regular season.