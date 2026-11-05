New York Yankees Release 9 Players From Organization

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League at 93-68.
They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.
The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.
After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept by the Rays 3-0 in the American League Division Series.
Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman are returning to the team in 2027.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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