New York Yankees Release 9 Players From Organization

The New York Yankees, and every other MLB team, have been busy since the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series late last month.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Yankees officially released nine players from the organization.

New York Yankees Release 9 Players

The Yankees released nine minor-league players.

They were all assigned to the Dominican Summer League before being released.

Here is a list of all of the players released by New York on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log:

DSL NYY Bombers released OF Richard Meran.

DSL NYY Yankees released RHP Varis Villarreal.

DSL NYY Bombers released OF Eddison Charles.

DSL NYY Bombers released LHP Kevin Centeno.

DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Josue Silvestre.

DSL NYY Yankees released SS Emmanuel Orozco.

DSL NYY Yankees released C John Rosillo.

DSL NYY Bombers released OF Eliezer Adames.

DSL NYY Bombers released LHP Ronald Tejada.

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League at 93-68.

They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept by the Rays 3-0 in the American League Division Series.

Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman are returning to the team in 2027.