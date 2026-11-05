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New York Yankees Release 9 Players From Organization

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees, and every other MLB team, have been busy since the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series late last month.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Yankees officially released nine players from the organization.

New York Yankees Release 9 Players

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Yankees released nine minor-league players.

They were all assigned to the Dominican Summer League before being released.

Taylor Hooton Foundation Hosts "Give A Hoot" Benefit
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks to guests at the “Give a Hoot” event a fundraiser for the Taylor Hooton Foundation hosted by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Here is a list of all of the players released by New York on Tuesday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log:

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League at 93-68.

They were the top American League Wild Card team and trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 4 1/2 games.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96, Aaron Judge #99, and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees look on during the seventh inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

After sweeping the Red Sox, the Yankees were swept by the Rays 3-0 in the American League Division Series.

Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman are returning to the team in 2027.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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