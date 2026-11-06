New York Yankees Announce Release of Shortstop From Organization

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks to guests at the "Give a Hoot" event a fundraiser for the Taylor Hooton Foundation hosted by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
It’s obviously a minor move, as the shortstop never played above rookie ball.
This time of the year, it’s standard for MLB teams to release players who don’t appear to have what it takes to climb the minor league ranks.
More About Recently Released New York Yankees Shortstop Emmanuel Orozco
The Yankees signed Orozco to a minor-league contract on April 25, 2025.
The shortstop was born on July 27, 2008, in Barranquilla, Colombia. He is a switch-hitter who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.
Orozco appeared in 40 games in the Dominican Summer League from 2025-26 with the Yankees organization.
During his brief time in the DSL, Orozco slashed .238/.400/.200 with no home runs, three doubles, one triple, 28 walks, 30 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases in 115 plate appearances.
Looking at the New York Yankees
The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League (93-68).
Because the Tampa Bay Rays had the best record in the AL (98-64) are in the AL East, the Yankees were the top AL Wild Card team at the end of the season.
The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round and then were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.
Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will keep their jobs through at least next year, barring an unexpected midseason firing.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Release of Shortstop From Organization