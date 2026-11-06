New York Yankees Announce Release of Shortstop From Organization

The New York Yankees have released many minor-league players since the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series late last month.

One of those players is a young shortstop who had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

New York Yankees Release Shortstop Emmanuel Orozco After World Series

The Yankees released minor-league shortstop Emmanuel Orozco, according to his transactions log on MiLB.com.

“DSL NYY Yankees released SS Emmanuel Orozco.”

It’s obviously a minor move, as the shortstop never played above rookie ball.

This time of the year, it’s standard for MLB teams to release players who don’t appear to have what it takes to climb the minor league ranks.

More About Recently Released New York Yankees Shortstop Emmanuel Orozco

The Yankees signed Orozco to a minor-league contract on April 25, 2025.

The shortstop was born on July 27, 2008, in Barranquilla, Colombia. He is a switch-hitter who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Orozco appeared in 40 games in the Dominican Summer League from 2025-26 with the Yankees organization.

During his brief time in the DSL, Orozco slashed .238/.400/.200 with no home runs, three doubles, one triple, 28 walks, 30 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases in 115 plate appearances.

Looking at the New York Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League (93-68).

Because the Tampa Bay Rays had the best record in the AL (98-64) are in the AL East, the Yankees were the top AL Wild Card team at the end of the season.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round and then were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.

Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will keep their jobs through at least next year, barring an unexpected midseason firing.