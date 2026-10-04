New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Drops Honest Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

Catcher Austin Wells made a crucial baserunning mistake as the New York Yankees lost 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on Saturday night.

With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Wells hit a ball down the right field line, marking New York’s first hit of the night. Wells had an easy double but was thrown out at third base while attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.

Following the loss, Wells commented on his mistake.

New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays tags out Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees at third base during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“Thought it kicked off more than it did, he made a good play on the ball,” Wells said. “Two outs there, trying to make something happen, be aggressive with not much going on in the game. Obviously, love to safe there or standing on second base.”

Wells went 1-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday.

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wells, 27, posted 1.1 bWAR with a .186/.292/.332 slash line, 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 games during the regular season.

Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2023, Wells has been worth 3.8 bWAR with a .213/.294/.397 slash line, 52 home runs and 171 RBI.

Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Rays

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Right-hander Drew Rasumussen threw an absolute gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings, en route to Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York.

Right-hander Bryan Baker earned the save by striking out two in a perfect inning.

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates defeating the New York Yankees 1-0 in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run of right-hander Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third inning to give Tampa Bay its first and only run of the game.

Cole allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

Game 2 of the ALDS is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays.