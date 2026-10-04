New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Drops Honest Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Wells hit a ball down the right field line, marking New York’s first hit of the night. Wells had an easy double but was thrown out at third base while attempting to stretch the hit into a triple.
Following the loss, Wells commented on his mistake.
New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells Makes Honest Statement After Loss to Tampa Bay Rays
“Thought it kicked off more than it did, he made a good play on the ball,” Wells said. “Two outs there, trying to make something happen, be aggressive with not much going on in the game. Obviously, love to safe there or standing on second base.”
Wells went 1-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday.
Wells, 27, posted 1.1 bWAR with a .186/.292/.332 slash line, 14 home runs and 32 RBI over 122 games during the regular season.
Since making his MLB debut with New York in 2023, Wells has been worth 3.8 bWAR with a .213/.294/.397 slash line, 52 home runs and 171 RBI.
Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Rays
Right-hander Drew Rasumussen threw an absolute gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings, en route to Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York.
Right-hander Bryan Baker earned the save by striking out two in a perfect inning.
Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run of right-hander Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third inning to give Tampa Bay its first and only run of the game.
Cole allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.
Game 2 of the ALDS is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells was asked about his baserunning mistake in Saturday's ALDS loss to the Rays.
New York Yankees’ Austin Wells Drops Honest Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays