Blockbuster Austin Riley Trade New York Yankees Must Consider

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

They have now lost in the ALDS in back-to-back seasons.

Austin Riley Trade Yankees Must Consider

With the Yankees struggling to make a deep run for the second straight season, they will likely look to make moves over the offseason.

One of their most notable needs is a third baseman.

2024 All-Star Ryan McMahon, who was brought in to be their third baseman, did not even play during Game 3 against the Rays (on Wednesday).

One player they should consider trading for is Austin Riley.

He is coming off a down year where he batted just .219 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs in 159 games.

It’s possible the Braves could be willing to move off him due to the fact that he is owed $22 million per year until the end of the 2032 season when there is a club option for 2033 (h/t Spotrac).

One hypothetical trade package could be centered around the Yankees offering McMahon (whose contract expires after the 2027 season) and a young player such as Jasson Domínguez.

The ultimate sweetener would be if the Yankees were willing to take on the full balance that Riley is due.

Why Should The Yankees Add Riley?

Riley has not been the same player since his last All-Star season in 2023.

That said, he is coming off a year where he played in every game (but two).

The 29-year-old would provide the franchise with a true third baseman for the entire 2027 season.

There is also the chance that he simply needs a change of scenery.