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Blockbuster Austin Riley Trade New York Yankees Must Consider

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ATLANTA, GA - JULY 31: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being doused following his walk off double during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

They have now lost in the ALDS in back-to-back seasons.

Austin Riley Trade Yankees Must Consider

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the Yankees struggling to make a deep run for the second straight season, they will likely look to make moves over the offseason.

One of their most notable needs is a third baseman.

2024 All-Star Ryan McMahon, who was brought in to be their third baseman, did not even play during Game 3 against the Rays (on Wednesday).

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One player they should consider trading for is Austin Riley.

He is coming off a down year where he batted just .219 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs in 159 games.

It’s possible the Braves could be willing to move off him due to the fact that he is owed $22 million per year until the end of the 2032 season when there is a club option for 2033 (h/t Spotrac).

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves makes a play on a ground ball hit by Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

One hypothetical trade package could be centered around the Yankees offering McMahon (whose contract expires after the 2027 season) and a young player such as Jasson Domínguez.

The ultimate sweetener would be if the Yankees were willing to take on the full balance that Riley is due.

Why Should The Yankees Add Riley?

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves drives in two runs with a single in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Riley has not been the same player since his last All-Star season in 2023.

That said, he is coming off a year where he played in every game (but two).

The 29-year-old would provide the franchise with a true third baseman for the entire 2027 season.

There is also the chance that he simply needs a change of scenery.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Blockbuster Austin Riley Trade New York Yankees Must Consider

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