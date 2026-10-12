Yankees Could Find Their Bullpen Fix in Dodgers’ Run

The New York Yankees need more dependable bullpen innings in 2027, and one possible answer is still pitching in October. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia deserves consideration as New York evaluates its offseason options.

Vesia appeared in NLCS Game 1 on October 11, when MLB highlighted his pickoff of Jake Bauers. His postseason role provides a timely opportunity to assess a pitcher who could strengthen the Yankees’ relief corps.

The connection remains an analysis of roster fit. The sources reviewed do not establish Yankees negotiations with Vesia, and New York has not announced an agreement.

However, his regular-season performance gives the idea substance. Vesia finished 2026 with a 2.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings, according to MLB’s statistics.

Alex Vesia Could Give the Yankees Another Late-Inning Option

That strikeout total translates to approximately 11.5 per nine innings. For a bullpen trying to escape jams without relying on its defense, the ability to miss bats offers a useful starting point.

Joe Najarian’s October 10 Yankees On SI assessment identified relief depth as an offseason concern. He also noted that Brent Headrick led MLB with 81 appearances.

That workload makes another dependable option valuable. A deeper group would give the manager more choices when Headrick needs rest or when an opponent presents a difficult stretch of hitters.

Vesia should be evaluated as a potential complement to Headrick. Adding another left-hander would make sense if he can handle the required matchups, rather than simply duplicate a role New York already fills.

The Yankees should also examine walk rate, performance against right-handed hitters and availability on consecutive days. A strong ERA does not answer every question about how a reliever fits.

That should include inherited runners. A reliever who strands traffic can offer different value from one whose best work starts with an empty inning.

The Yankees’ Closer Decision Still Comes First

David Bednar’s pending free agency creates a separate issue. Signing Vesia would not automatically resolve the ninth inning, and New York should avoid treating one successful addition as a complete bullpen rebuild.

The cleaner plan would address the closer job while strengthening the innings that lead to it. That could involve retaining Bednar and pursuing another experienced arm, depending on contract demands.

MLB lists Vesia among the upcoming free agents. His market could develop differently from New York’s preferred timetable, so the Yankees need alternatives rather than a plan tied to one pitcher.

Price matters, too. There is no verified contract forecast establishing that Vesia would be cheaper than other prominent relief options. His value to the Yankees should determine their offer, with room remaining for additional needs.

For now, the Dodgers’ postseason run gives New York another useful offseason name to evaluate. Vesia’s strikeouts make him an intriguing candidate, but the strongest argument is how he could distribute responsibility across the bullpen.

The Yankees need several trustworthy paths through the late innings. Vesia could help create one of them.