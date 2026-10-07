NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Vice President, General Manager Brian Cashman shakes New York Yankee manager Aaron Boone hand at Yankee Stadium on December 6, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series under skipper Aaron Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason.
It looks like it’ll be another year of the Yankees missing the playoffs with Boone leading the team. New York is still alive but trails the Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 in the American League Division Series.
To advance to the ALCS, the Yankees will have to win three games in a row against the Rays.
Game 3 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Before Game 3, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on Boone’s future with the organization.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future With Organization
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on manager Aaron Boone's future with the organization during the ALDS against the Rays.
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future Amid Rays Series