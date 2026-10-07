Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future Amid Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees Introduce Aaron Boone As Manager
Getty
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Vice President, General Manager Brian Cashman shakes New York Yankee manager Aaron Boone hand at Yankee Stadium on December 6, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series under skipper Aaron Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason.

It looks like it’ll be another year of the Yankees missing the playoffs with Boone leading the team. New York is still alive but trails the Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 in the American League Division Series.

To advance to the ALCS, the Yankees will have to win three games in a row against the Rays.

Game 3 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Before Game 3, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on Boone’s future with the organization.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future With Organization

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

FOX Sports’ Deesha Thosar wrote on X:

Cashman on Aaron Boone’s job status: “I think Boone’s a really good manager. We’re here for a reason. There are a lot of reasons behind that, and certainly he’s part of that.”

Next year is the final year of Boone’s contract.

Looking at New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Boone has a manager record of 790-565.

He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager.

New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse.

Looking at the ALDS Between the Yankees and Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays won the first game of the ALDS 1-0.

Tampa Bay won the second game of the series 5-2.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The winner of the series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future Amid Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x