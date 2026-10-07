New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future Amid Rays Series

The New York Yankees haven’t won a World Series under skipper Aaron Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason.

It looks like it’ll be another year of the Yankees missing the playoffs with Boone leading the team. New York is still alive but trails the Tampa Bay Rays 0-2 in the American League Division Series.

To advance to the ALCS, the Yankees will have to win three games in a row against the Rays.

Game 3 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Before Game 3, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on Boone’s future with the organization.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Boone’s Future With Organization

FOX Sports’ Deesha Thosar wrote on X:

Cashman on Aaron Boone’s job status: “I think Boone’s a really good manager. We’re here for a reason. There are a lot of reasons behind that, and certainly he’s part of that.”

Next year is the final year of Boone’s contract.

Looking at New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone

Boone has a manager record of 790-565.

He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career.

The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager.

New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse.

Looking at the ALDS Between the Yankees and Rays

The Rays won the first game of the ALDS 1-0.

Tampa Bay won the second game of the series 5-2.

The winner of the series will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox have a 2-0 lead in the series.