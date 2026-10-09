Yankees Broadcaster Makes Honest Statement On Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Future

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-3.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with no hits and one stolen base in two at-bats.

Kay Makes Honest Statement On Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Future

After the game, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Chisholm Jr.

He will be a free agent this winter.

Kay: “You got Jazz Chisholm because the Marlins were tired of him. They couldn’t manage him, and I’m not an anti-Jazz Chisholm guy. I think he’s a delightful guy with a world of talent, but I’m not sure if it’s a perfect fit here.”

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Looking At Jazz

Chisholm Jr. had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season.

They then reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27, 2024): “Miami Marlins traded CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. to New York Yankees for C Agustin Ramirez, 2B Jared Serna and SS Abrahan Ramirez.”

Chisholm Jr. finished the 2026 regular season batting .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Looking At New York

On top of Chisholm Jr., the Yankees have a lot of decisions to make this winter.

They have been unable to win a World Series title since 2009 when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.