28-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Leaves New York Yankees Organization

The New York Yankees had their season come to an end in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (and the last game was on October 7).

28-Year-Old Leaves New York Yankees Organization

This week, a member of the Yankees’ organization became a free agent.

Duke Ellis will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Duke Ellis elected free agency.”

Ellis did not appear in an MLB game this year.

He had a solid year in Triple-A that saw him steal 60 bases in 99 games.

Social Media On Ellis’ Season

Here’s what people were saying about Ellis this year:

SWB RailRiders (August 6): “#1 🌟 Duke Ellis sets a new franchise record as the career-leader in steals with 83!”

@ConorFoleyYES (August 22): “Duke Ellis is 45 for 51 in stolen base attempts this year. He’s played in 85 games.”

@NYY_Prospects (September 19): “RailRiders walk it off on a wild pitch in the 10th, 6-5. Duke Ellis had 3 hits and his 60th stolen base. Great work from the bullpen, including 5 Ks combined by Justin Topa and Chris Kean. Who got the win? Position player pitcher Edinson Duran, of course.”

Looking At Ellis In The MLB

Ellis was picked in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of one season at the MLB level (2024) with the Yankees and White Sox.

It will be interesting to see where he lands before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009 when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

They finished this past year with a 93-68 record in 161 games, which had them as the second-place team in the American League East.