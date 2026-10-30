New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $18 Million Red Sox Pitcher

The New York Yankees have learned there’s no such thing as too much pitching depth.

Their rotation is quite promising, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore this department.

According to an MLB writer, there’s one free agent starter who could be worth exploring this offseason.

Yankees Urged To Pursue Red Sox Starter

Per Stephen Parello of FanSided, New York should explore 30-year-old Patrick Sandoval from the Boston Red Sox.

“The Red Sox have shockingly few free agents this offseason, and many like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Sonny Gray are ones New York should steer clear of,” Parello wrote. “One who could pique the Yankees’ interest, though, is left-handed starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval. At face value, New York has no need for another starter, especially one with a 5.12 ERA in 2026. However, there could be more than meets the eye with the 30-year-old.”

During his 2026 campaign, Sandoval registered a 5.12 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 70.1 innings pitched through 15 games, starting 13.

He walked 32 batters.

Parello further noted, “With Ryan Yarbrough set to hit free agency, Sandoval could be a replacement in the swing-man/long reliever role. The Yankees could also roll the dice to see if he could become a left-handed version of Paul Blackburn. Finally, adding him to the roster could help facilitate a trade from their starting pitching depth to fill a hole elsewhere.”

Again, it’s not that the Yankees are in dire need of a starter.

But shaking things up with Sandoval certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Snapshot of Sandoval’s MLB Career

The southpaw pitcher has now wrapped up his seventh season playing Major League Baseball.

However, this was only his first with Boston’s franchise.

His first six seasons were spent with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 319 overall pick in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He made his debut in August 2019 with the Angels.

Bringing Sandoval to the mix would be an intriguing addition for New York, but the likelihood of actually targeting the left-hander seems slim.

Of course, the Yankees could always surprise us, but they tend to approach free agency with a more realistic strategy.