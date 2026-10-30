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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $18 Million Red Sox Pitcher

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Aaron Boone
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees is interviewed after their 2-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have learned there’s no such thing as too much pitching depth.

Their rotation is quite promising, but that doesn’t mean they should ignore this department.

According to an MLB writer, there’s one free agent starter who could be worth exploring this offseason.

Yankees Urged To Pursue Red Sox Starter

Aaron Boone
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Per Stephen Parello of FanSided, New York should explore 30-year-old Patrick Sandoval from the Boston Red Sox.

“The Red Sox have shockingly few free agents this offseason, and many like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Sonny Gray are ones New York should steer clear of,” Parello wrote. “One who could pique the Yankees’ interest, though, is left-handed starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval. At face value, New York has no need for another starter, especially one with a 5.12 ERA in 2026. However, there could be more than meets the eye with the 30-year-old.”

During his 2026 campaign, Sandoval registered a 5.12 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 70.1 innings pitched through 15 games, starting 13.

He walked 32 batters.

Patrick Sandoval
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 2: Pitcher Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox heads back to the mound after giving up a run to the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Parello further noted, “With Ryan Yarbrough set to hit free agency, Sandoval could be a replacement in the swing-man/long reliever role. The Yankees could also roll the dice to see if he could become a left-handed version of Paul Blackburn. Finally, adding him to the roster could help facilitate a trade from their starting pitching depth to fill a hole elsewhere.”

Again, it’s not that the Yankees are in dire need of a starter.

But shaking things up with Sandoval certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Snapshot of Sandoval’s MLB Career

Patrick Sandoval
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Globe Life Field on September 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The southpaw pitcher has now wrapped up his seventh season playing Major League Baseball.

However, this was only his first with Boston’s franchise.

His first six seasons were spent with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 319 overall pick in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

He made his debut in August 2019 with the Angels.

Patrick Sandoval
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 18, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bringing Sandoval to the mix would be an intriguing addition for New York, but the likelihood of actually targeting the left-hander seems slim.

Of course, the Yankees could always surprise us, but they tend to approach free agency with a more realistic strategy.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $18 Million Red Sox Pitcher

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