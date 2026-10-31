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36-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a very strong 2026 regular season.

That said, they had their season come to an end on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

36-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Yankees Free Agent

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 05, 2026 in San Diego, California.

This week, news came out that a Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Tim Hill will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Tim Hill elected free agency.”

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Hill had a down year in 2026.

He went 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 67 games.

Looking At Hill

GettyTim Hill #25 of the San Diego Padres pitches during a game against the Seattle Mariners at PETCO Park on June 07, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Hill was picked in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Kanas City Royals.

The Royals then traded Hill to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16, 2020): “San Diego Padres traded CF Franchy Cordero and RHP Ronald Bolanos to Kansas City Royals for LHP Tim Hill.”

GettyRelief pitcher Tim Hill #54 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 14, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hill then had the longest stint of his career (four seasons) in San Diego.

He played part of one season with the Chicago White Sox before landing in the Bronx.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20, 2024): “New York Yankees signed free agent LHP Tim Hill.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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36-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

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