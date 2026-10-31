36-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Yankees Free Agent After Disappointing Year

The New York Yankees had a very strong 2026 regular season.

That said, they had their season come to an end on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

36-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Yankees Free Agent

This week, news came out that a Yankees pitcher became a free agent.

Tim Hill will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Tim Hill elected free agency.”

Hill had a down year in 2026.

He went 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 67 games.

Looking At Hill

Hill was picked in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Kanas City Royals.

The Royals then traded Hill to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on July 16, 2020): “San Diego Padres traded CF Franchy Cordero and RHP Ronald Bolanos to Kansas City Royals for LHP Tim Hill.”

Hill then had the longest stint of his career (four seasons) in San Diego.

He played part of one season with the Chicago White Sox before landing in the Bronx.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20, 2024): “New York Yankees signed free agent LHP Tim Hill.”