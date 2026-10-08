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New York Yankees Still Owe 32-Year-Old Player $174 Million

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

They were swept in three games (in the ALDS).

Max Fried got the start, going 5.2 innings.

He allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Yankees Still Owe 32-Year-Old Player $174 Million

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees fields a hit by Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox and sends it to first for the out in the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees still owe Fried a lot of money.

He will make $29 million per year until the end of the 2032 season.

Therefore, the Yankees are still on the hook for over $170 million (h/t Spotrac).

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Fried had an up-and-down showing on Wednesday night.

That said, he is still an elite pitcher.

The 32-year-old finished the year going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 20 starts.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

GettyStarting pitcher Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on May 24, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Fried is a three-time MLB All-Star.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves (where he won the 2021 World Series title).

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees (who have now lost in the ALDS two years in a row) are headed into an intriguing offseason.

They last won a World Series title in 2009 when Derek Jeter was still on the team.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Still Owe 32-Year-Old Player $174 Million

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