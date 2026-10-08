New York Yankees Still Owe 32-Year-Old Player $174 Million

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (in the Bronx).

They were swept in three games (in the ALDS).

Max Fried got the start, going 5.2 innings.

He allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Yankees Still Owe 32-Year-Old Player $174 Million

It’s worth noting that the Yankees still owe Fried a lot of money.

He will make $29 million per year until the end of the 2032 season.

Therefore, the Yankees are still on the hook for over $170 million (h/t Spotrac).

Fried had an up-and-down showing on Wednesday night.

That said, he is still an elite pitcher.

The 32-year-old finished the year going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 20 starts.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on December 10, 2024): “The Max Fried eight-year, $218 million contract is the largest for a left-handed pitcher, and fourth by any pitcher in history. No deferrals. No opt-outs.”

Fried is a three-time MLB All-Star.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves (where he won the 2021 World Series title).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees (who have now lost in the ALDS two years in a row) are headed into an intriguing offseason.

They last won a World Series title in 2009 when Derek Jeter was still on the team.