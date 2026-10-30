Girlfriend Of Promising New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7 when they lost (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.

They got swept in the ALDS.

Girlfriend Of New York Yankees Star Sends Out Post

On Thursday, the girlfriend of Spencer Jones (Ava O’Connor) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Missing season already in the greatest city in the world 💙🗽”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Spencer Jones: “What a year! Love you so much & can’t wait for what’s next! ❤️🗽”

Brendan Beck: “Shoutout Donna”

Ashley Rodón: “A walking ray of sunshine 🥹 so thankful to do this life with you to make it extra special!”

@_markhamm_: “spencer jones is so awesome”

There were over 3,000 likes on her post.

Looking At Jones