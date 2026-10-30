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Girlfriend Of Promising New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7 when they lost (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.

They got swept in the ALDS.

Girlfriend Of New York Yankees Star Sends Out Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On Thursday, the girlfriend of Spencer Jones (Ava O’Connor) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Missing season already in the greatest city in the world 💙🗽”

Comments On Her Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Spencer Jones: “What a year! Love you so much & can’t wait for what’s next! ❤️🗽”

Brendan Beck: “Shoutout Donna”

Ashley Rodón: “A walking ray of sunshine 🥹 so thankful to do this life with you to make it extra special!”

@_markhamm_: “spencer jones is so awesome”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees scores during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

There were over 3,000 likes on her post.

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Girlfriend Of Promising New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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