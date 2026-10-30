NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Ashley Rodón: “A walking ray of sunshine 🥹 so thankful to do this life with you to make it extra special!”
@_markhamm_: “spencer jones is so awesome”
There were over 3,000 likes on her post.
Looking At Jones
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7 when they lost (at home) to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3.They got swept in the ALDS.Girlfriend Of New York Yankees Star Sends Out PostOn Thursday, the girlfriend of Spencer Jones (Ava O’Connor) sent out a heartfelt […]
Girlfriend Of Promising New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post