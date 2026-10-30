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Former All-Star Pitcher Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been off for over three weeks.

Their last game was on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Former All-Star Pitcher Becomes Yankee Free Agent

GettyMichael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

On October 29, news came out that Yankees pitcher Michael Fulmer had officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Michael Fulmer elected free agency.”

GettyRelief pitcher Michael Fulmer #43 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fulmer finished the 2026 season going 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 15 games.

He also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels (three games) before signing with the Yankees on August 26.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports had written (on August 26): “Michael Fulmer was recently designated for assignment by the #Angels. Didn’t allow a run in 3.2 IP for them. Not a whole lot of sample size for him the last 2 years (9.1 MLB IP), but the #Yankees have reached desperation mode after failing to add bullpen help before the deadline.”

Looking At Fulmer’s MLB Career

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch while playing the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on July 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He pitched 5.5 seasons for the Detroit Tigers at the start of his career.

After winning the 2016 Rookie of The Year Award, he made the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

After the Tigers, Fulmer also had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

He has pitched part of nine seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a regular season where they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on their roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former All-Star Pitcher Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

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