Former All-Star Pitcher Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

The New York Yankees have been off for over three weeks.

Their last game was on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Former All-Star Pitcher Becomes Yankee Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that Yankees pitcher Michael Fulmer had officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote: “RHP Michael Fulmer elected free agency.”

Fulmer finished the 2026 season going 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 15 games.

He also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels (three games) before signing with the Yankees on August 26.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports had written (on August 26): “Michael Fulmer was recently designated for assignment by the #Angels. Didn’t allow a run in 3.2 IP for them. Not a whole lot of sample size for him the last 2 years (9.1 MLB IP), but the #Yankees have reached desperation mode after failing to add bullpen help before the deadline.”

Looking At Fulmer’s MLB Career

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He pitched 5.5 seasons for the Detroit Tigers at the start of his career.

After winning the 2016 Rookie of The Year Award, he made the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

After the Tigers, Fulmer also had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

He has pitched part of nine seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a regular season where they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on their roster.