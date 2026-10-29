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Future Hall Of Famer Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been in the middle of their offseason for over three weeks.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Their final game was on October 7 (at home in the Bronx) when they lost 4-3.

Future Hall Of Famer Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

On Thursday, news came out that Paul Goldschmidt had elected free agency.

He will be a Yankees free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Paul Goldschmidt elected free agency.”

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Run In The Bronx

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt has now played two seasons for the Yankees.

Despite turning 39 last month, he is coming off a solid year where he appeared in 105 games.

The seven-time MLB All-Star batted .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Goldschmidt will be an intriguing free agent on the market, because he is a former superstar who is no longer in his prime (but is also still valuable).

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his eight-year run on the Arizona Diamondbacks that saw him make six straight All-Star Games (2013-18).

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 11, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona.

That said, Goldschmidt also had a very productive six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2022, he made another All-Star Game (and won the National League MVP Award).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Future Hall Of Famer Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

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