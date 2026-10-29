Future Hall Of Famer Immediately Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

The New York Yankees have been in the middle of their offseason for over three weeks.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Their final game was on October 7 (at home in the Bronx) when they lost 4-3.

Future Hall Of Famer Becomes New York Yankees Free Agent

On Thursday, news came out that Paul Goldschmidt had elected free agency.

He will be a Yankees free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Paul Goldschmidt elected free agency.”

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Run In The Bronx

Goldschmidt has now played two seasons for the Yankees.

Despite turning 39 last month, he is coming off a solid year where he appeared in 105 games.

The seven-time MLB All-Star batted .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Goldschmidt will be an intriguing free agent on the market, because he is a former superstar who is no longer in his prime (but is also still valuable).

Looking At His Other MLB Stops

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his eight-year run on the Arizona Diamondbacks that saw him make six straight All-Star Games (2013-18).

That said, Goldschmidt also had a very productive six-year run with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2022, he made another All-Star Game (and won the National League MVP Award).