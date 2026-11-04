Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Suddenly Predicted to Sign With AL East Rival

The offseason is officially here for the New York Yankees.

After disappointing in the playoffs, the Yankees should have a different-looking roster in 2027.

New York recently made a big decision with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. This is because they did not extend a qualifying offer to the two-time All-Star. As a result, he is officially hitting the free agent market.

Seeing the Yankees opt against sending Chisholm a qualifying offer is understandable. He had a tough 2026 season, so it makes sense that they are parting ways with him.

Now, with the offseason getting started, Chisholm is being predicted to sign with one of the Yankees’ top division rivals.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr Predicted to Sign With AL East Rival

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline named the Tampa Bay Rays as a dark-horse potential landing spot for Chisholm in free agency.

“Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda are steady boppers at the corners, but Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios combined to provide a whole lot of nothing from second base last season. Again, the Rays aren’t traditionally huge spenders, but Chisholm could end up on a short-term, prove-it type deal. One can’t help but think a World Series loss ought to propel the Rays to operate with more aggression than usual, too,” Kline wrote. “Dark horse destination: Tampa Bay Rays.”

Seeing the Rays be named a potential free agent destination for Chisholm is certainly intriguing. Yet, with Tampa Bay needing a boost at second base, it would be understandable if they targeted the Yankees free agent.

If Chisholm regained his top form with the Rays, he would be a very good addition to their roster. He has shown in the past that he can make a real impact with his power and speed. Thus, he could be a player that Tampa Bay is willing to take a gamble on.

Taking a Look at Chisholm

Chisholm had a rough 2026 season with New York. In 137 games, he posted 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .231 batting average. However, this was after he had 31 home runs and 80 RBI as an All-Star in 2025 with New York. Thus, he produced like an elite player not too long ago.

With this, Chisholm certainly could bounce back on a very good Rays team. Because of this, they could be a team to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes this offseason.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Chisholm signs with the Rays this offseason. If he went to Tampa Bay and he regained his 2025 form, that would certainly be tough news for the Yankees.