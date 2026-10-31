NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees outfielder showed a lot of promise that has many fans excited about his potential.
Jones Announced Sudden Personal News
On Saturday, Jones announced heartfelt personal news to Instagram.
He wrote: “Forever starts today. I feel like the luckiest man on Earth to propose to the most beautiful, intelligent, and sweetest woman I’ve ever met. You’ve elevated my life in so many ways & I can’t wait to take your hand in marriage. You are the brightest light in a city of endless opportunities. I truly believe the world is ours when I am with you. There is nothing we cannot do when we are together. You are so easy to love. The Joneses coming soon!”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Spencer Jones is coming off his rookie season at the MLB level.The New York Yankees outfielder showed a lot of promise that has many fans excited about his potential.Jones Announced Sudden Personal NewsOn Saturday, Jones announced heartfelt personal news to Instagram.He wrote: “Forever starts today. I feel like the luckiest man on Earth to propose […]
New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Announced Sudden Personal News