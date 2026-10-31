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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Announced Sudden Personal News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Spencer Jones is coming off his rookie season at the MLB level.

The New York Yankees outfielder showed a lot of promise that has many fans excited about his potential.

Jones Announced Sudden Personal News

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On Saturday, Jones announced heartfelt personal news to Instagram.

He wrote: “Forever starts today. I feel like the luckiest man on Earth to propose to the most beautiful, intelligent, and sweetest woman I’ve ever met. You’ve elevated my life in so many ways & I can’t wait to take your hand in marriage. You are the brightest light in a city of endless opportunities. I truly believe the world is ours when I am with you. There is nothing we cannot do when we are together. You are so easy to love. The Joneses coming soon!”

Comments On His Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “Congrats my boy 😍”

@everythingnyyankees: “Congrats to both of you!!!”

Cam Schlittler: “Congratulations Spencer 🥂”

Getty Cody Bellinger #35, Spencer Jones #78 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Announced Sudden Personal News

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