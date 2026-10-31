New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Announced Sudden Personal News

Spencer Jones is coming off his rookie season at the MLB level.

The New York Yankees outfielder showed a lot of promise that has many fans excited about his potential.

Jones Announced Sudden Personal News

On Saturday, Jones announced heartfelt personal news to Instagram.

He wrote: “Forever starts today. I feel like the luckiest man on Earth to propose to the most beautiful, intelligent, and sweetest woman I’ve ever met. You’ve elevated my life in so many ways & I can’t wait to take your hand in marriage. You are the brightest light in a city of endless opportunities. I truly believe the world is ours when I am with you. There is nothing we cannot do when we are together. You are so easy to love. The Joneses coming soon!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “Congrats my boy 😍”

@everythingnyyankees: “Congrats to both of you!!!”

Cam Schlittler: “Congratulations Spencer 🥂”