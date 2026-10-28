Jovan Alford of Sport’s Illustrated Yankees’ Taylor Walls Trade Idea

When it comes to the Yankees, Jovan Alford of Sports Illustrated suggests the Yankees consider trading for Rays shortstop Taylor Walls during the 2026-27 offseason.

Alford cites Walls’ very valuable defensive metrics and versatility in the infield that the Yankees could use after defensive struggles at times this year from the likes of 21 year old rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. and 31-year-old third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Alford’s Reasoning For Yankees Walls fit makes sense

Alford notes that Walls’ game offers little offensive value, which is true: in 124 games this year, Walls hit just .222 with 2 home runs, 36 RBIs, a .607 OPS, and a .309 OBP. But Walls makes up for what he lacks at the plate with defense at a premium position. Walls has posted +21 DRS (defensive runs saved) in 2026, the fourth-highest among active players this season, according to Rays MLB.com beat writer/reporter Brian Murphy.

Since his 2021 debut, Walls has accumulated +73 DRS (defensive runs saved), which puts him third among active players over the last five seasons, Murphy said.

The idea isn’t far-fetched, with Walls still under contract, given the Rays’ small-market history of trading players for value. The most recent Yankees-Rays trade came at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, when the Yankees acquired right-handed hitting utility infielder Jose Caballero from Tampa Bay for outfielder Everson Pereira and a PTBNL (player to be named later).

Walls will enter his age-31 season in 2027 with a $3.1 million club option, up from $2.45 million in 2026, according to Spotrac. Walls is not set to become a free agent until 2028, per Spotrac. Whether the Rays consider moving Walls this offseason remains to be seen. The Rays drafted high school shortstop and left-handed hitter Grady Emerson with the No. 2 overall pick in this past year’s MLB Draft in Philadelphia.

Rays Possible Young Shortstop Of The Future

With Emerson’s projected ETA at 2029, per the MiLB site, says he aims to reach the majors by 2028, a lofty goal for an 18-year-old, but certainly possible. The Rays also have 25-year-old Ben Williamson, whom they drafted in 2023, in the infield mix, as well as 31-year-old Jorge Mateo, a former Yankees top prospect in 2016 before being traded to the then-Oakland, now-Sacramento, A’s for right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Given the Rays’ current depth and what they have in their minor league system, it seems unlikely they’ll move on from Walls in a trade this offseason. Still, given Tampa Bay’s market, nothing is off the table if they get what they want in return.

Despite being division rivals, this trade would make sense for the Yankees from a defensive alignment and depth standpoint. The Yankees’ offseason faces numerous questions about qualifying offers for players like closer David Bednar, and they have several impending free agents, including Bednar, Chisholm Jr., Grisham, Goldschmidt, Schreiber, Hill, Rosario, Yarbrough, Blackburn, and Fulmer, according to Spotrac’s free agency tracker. Six of the Yankees’ ten free agents are bullpen arms, per Spotrac.

So one thing definitely on the Yankees’ agenda this winter is addressing the bullpen heading into the 2027 season. As for other moves, that remains to be seen but there’s definite possibilities, maybe even things nobody sees coming.