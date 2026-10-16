New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Was Wrong About Current Teammate

The New York Yankees are coming off another strong regular season where they had a let down in the MLB playoffs.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (on October 7) in the ALDS.

New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Was Wrong

One of the biggest disappointments during the season was the play of Ryan McMahon.

The 2024 All-Star batted just .213 with 70 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 33 runs and three stolen bases in 124 games.

Before the season, three-time MVP Aaron Judge had high hopes for McMahon.

Judge spoke about McMahon in an interview with NBA star Kevin Durant (via Boardroom) that aired on March 25.

Durant: “Who are some of the players on your team, underrated players you feel are going to have a breakout season for y’all this year? There’s so many guys. Who do you feel is the X-factor for y’all to take that next step? I’m sure all of you guys need to step up, but who do you think is that guy that’s going to help push y’all over the top that not too many people know about?”

Judge: “I got three guys in mind… And then also our third baseman, we just got him, Ryan McMahon. We got him from the Rockies. I think there’s just so much more potential in there, man. He’s had a great career with Colorado, but man, this guy’s a Gold Glove defender, but I think what he’s about to do with the bat this year, he’s going to take off for us.”

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Looking At McMahon

McMahon has now been with the Yankees for part of two seasons.

He had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies (and hit 20+ home runs six times).

MLB.com wrote (on July 25, 2025): “Colorado Rockies traded 3B Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees for RHP Josh Grosz and LHP Griffin Herring.”