Yankees Manager Drops Honest Giancarlo Stanton Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a foul tip in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 1-0 American League Division Series Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

It marked Stanton’s first plate appearance since late April. He had been sidelined with a calf strain, and he strained his other calf while rehabbing late in the regular season. Game 2 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday. Before Monday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement on Stanton.

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

From SNY Yankees on X: “I watched that at-bat and go, ‘Oo, I like where he’s at’…he’ll continue to be a threat for us the rest of the series” – Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Rays

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)