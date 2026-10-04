Yankees Manager Drops Honest Giancarlo Stanton Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a foul tip in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 1-0 American League Division Series Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
It marked Stanton’s first plate appearance since late April. He had been sidelined with a calf strain, and he strained his other calf while rehabbing late in the regular season. Game 2 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday. Before Monday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement on Stanton.
Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays
From SNY Yankees on X: “I watched that at-bat and go, ‘Oo, I like where he’s at’…he’ll continue to be a threat for us the rest of the series” – Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton
Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Rays
Right-hander Drew Rasumussen threw an absolute gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings, en route to Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York. Right-hander Bryan Baker earned the save by striking out two in a perfect inning. Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run of right-hander Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third inning to give Tampa Bay its first and only run of the game. Cole allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings. Game 2 of the ALDS is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series vs. Boston, Schlittler struck out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings. Schlittler is the clear frontrunner in the AL Cy Young Award race. He went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings in the regular season. The Rays acquired Peralta from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He posted a 3.25 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings across 10 starts with the Rays in the regular season.
Yankees Manager Drops Honest Giancarlo Stanton Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays