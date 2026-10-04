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Yankees Manager Drops Honest Giancarlo Stanton Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton struck out on a foul tip in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 1-0 American League Division Series Game 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

It marked Stanton’s first plate appearance since late April. He had been sidelined with a calf strain, and he strained his other calf while rehabbing late in the regular season.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Game 2 of the ALDS between New York and Tampa Bay is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday. Before Monday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement on Stanton.

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
From SNY Yankees on X: “I watched that at-bat and go, ‘Oo, I like where he’s at’…he’ll continue to be a threat for us the rest of the series” – Aaron Boone on Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Trail 1-0 in ALDS vs. Rays

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Right-hander Drew Rasumussen threw an absolute gem, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings, en route to Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York. Right-hander Bryan Baker earned the save by striking out two in a perfect inning.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Bryan Baker #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates defeating the New York Yankees 1-0 in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Jonathan Aranda hit a solo home run of right-hander Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the third inning to give Tampa Bay its first and only run of the game. Cole allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings. Game 2 of the ALDS is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday at Tropicana Field. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series vs. Boston, Schlittler struck out 10 over 6 1/3 shutout innings. Schlittler is the clear frontrunner in the AL Cy Young Award race. He went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts over 193 2/3 innings in the regular season. The Rays acquired Peralta from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He posted a 3.25 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings across 10 starts with the Rays in the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees Manager Drops Honest Giancarlo Stanton Quote After ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rays

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