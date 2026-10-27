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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

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NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Chris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning on May 8, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently at home for the offseason after losing in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Could Retire With $40 Million

GettyBrian McCann #34 talks with Chris Martin #33 of the New York Yankees in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on September 29, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Chris Martin.

The former Yankees pitcher was released by the Texas Rangers during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

As of October 27, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyChris Martin #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

At 40, it’s fair to wonder if Martin will keep playing.

If he does decide to call it quits, he will walk away with over $40 million in MLB career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Martin’s Brief Yankees Stint

GettyChris Martin #57 of the New York Yankees exits the game as he is relieved by manager Joe Girardi #28 as John Ryan Murphy #66 looks on in the eighth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 4, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Martin spent the second season of his MLB career in the Bronx.

He appeared in 24 games with an 0-2 record (and 5.66 ERA).

The Yankees had acquired him in a trade (via the Colorado Rockies).

MLB.com wrote (on January 13, 2015): “Colorado Rockies traded RHP Chris Martin to New York Yankees for cash.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

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