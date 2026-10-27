Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Could Retire With $40 Million In Career Earnings

The New York Yankees are currently at home for the offseason after losing in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Could Retire With $40 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Chris Martin.

The former Yankees pitcher was released by the Texas Rangers during the middle of the season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Texas Rangers released RHP Chris Martin.”

As of October 27, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

At 40, it’s fair to wonder if Martin will keep playing.

If he does decide to call it quits, he will walk away with over $40 million in MLB career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Martin’s Brief Yankees Stint

Martin spent the second season of his MLB career in the Bronx.

He appeared in 24 games with an 0-2 record (and 5.66 ERA).

The Yankees had acquired him in a trade (via the Colorado Rockies).

MLB.com wrote (on January 13, 2015): “Colorado Rockies traded RHP Chris Martin to New York Yankees for cash.”