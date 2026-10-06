Max Fried’s Personal News Might Force Sudden Carlos Rodon Decision for Yankees

New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried is supposed to start a must-win Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The pinstripes trail 2-0 in the best-of-five American League Division Series. A loss would end the Yankees’ season. The 2017 Yankees were the last team to rally from 0-2 in a best-of-five series.

Gerrit Cole allowed one run in five innings in Game 1. The Rays chased Cam Schlittler in the fifth inning of Game 2. The Yankees committed four errors, three of them in the first inning.

New York has scored two runs in the series. But New York needs to work around a problem relating to Fried first.

Max Fried’s Personal News Emerges

One potential caveat: Fried’s girlfriend is due to give birth in a few days. Rodon, slated for Game 4, is the other option https://t.co/hyJUseFZwg — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 5, 2026

Fried’s girlfriend, Reni Meyer-Whalley, is expecting the couple’s first child. Fox Sports reported that she is due to give birth sometime this week.

Now that is very good news for the couple but complicates the Yankees’ pitching plans.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed after Monday’s loss that Fried is expected to start Game 3. Jon Heyman of the New York Post pointed out that the timing could put Fried’s availability in question.

If Fried cannot pitch, Carlos Rodon would start Game 3 in his place. Boone said Rodon is in line to start a potential Game 4 on Thursday. Fried was not available to speak after Game 2.

Meyer-Whalley first drew public attention at Fried’s introductory news conference at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 18, 2024. She sat in the front row beside Fried’s mother, Carrie. Boone and general manager Brian Cashman presented flowers to both women.

Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees that month. The couple has not disclosed when or how they met. Fried rarely discusses the relationship and largely keeps it off social media. Meyer-Whalley played Division I volleyball at USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

Max Fried or Carlos Rodon: Who Will Pitch Game 3?

Fried went 0-1 in two starts against the Rays this season. He allowed three runs in eight innings in a no-decision on April 11 at Tropicana Field. He took the loss Sept. 22 at Yankee Stadium, allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay clinched the AL East in that game.

Rodon pitched eight scoreless innings against the Rays on Sept. 22 at Yankee Stadium. He allowed three hits, walked none and struck out eight in a 2-0 win. He reached his 100th career win and 1,500th career strikeout in that start.

Rodon has been available in relief in all four playoff games. He has not pitched since Sept. 22.