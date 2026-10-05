New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodon News During Rays Series

The New York Yankees are back in action Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Tampa Bay won Game 1 over the weekend, 1-0, with right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before Yankees catcher Austin Wells broke it up.

Now, New York will look to even up the series with right-handed ace Cam Schlittler on the mound against Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta.

Aaron Boone Announces Upcoming Starters

While Schlittler will get the ball for Game 2, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed who will start Game 3 on Wednesday and potentially Game 4 on Thursday if necessary.

New York will go with back-to-back lefties, with Max Fried starting Game 3 when the series heads to the Bronx.

If the Yankees steal one of the next two games and extend the series, Carlos Rodon will start Game 4, while veteran Gerrit Cole could pitch out of the bullpen if needed.

Via Gary Phillips of New York Daily News Sports: “Aaron Boone said it will probably be Max Fried in Game 3 and Carlos Rodon in Game 4. Gerrit Cole could be a bullpen option at some point.”

Aaron Boone said it will probably be Max Fried in Game 3 and Carlos Rodón in Game 4. Gerrit Cole could be a bullpen option at some point. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 5, 2026

Rodon’s 2026 Season With Yankees

In his 12th MLB season and fourth year with the Yankees, Rodón has had a stellar 2026 campaign.

Rodon has played an integral role in making the Yankees’ rotation one of the best in the majors, and he would likely get more opportunities if Schlittler, Fried and Cole weren’t ahead of him.

He’s has made 16 starts this season after spending some time on the IL with an injury, posting a 7-3 record, a 2.67 ERA and 91 strikeouts over that span.