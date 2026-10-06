On Monday night, the New York Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays (in Florida) by a score of 5-2.
With the loss, they now trail 0-2 in the series.
Game 3 will be in the Bronx on Wednesday night.
If the Yankees lose, they will be eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs.
Ex-New York Yankees Star Sounds Off
After the game, former Yankees star Cameron Maybin sent out a post (via X).
Maybin wrote: “S**t, at this point you might as well put Playoff G in the lineup. 😂 Dude’s been touched with that playoff gene. And right now, his presence alone—and knowing he can change a game with ONE swing…might be exactly what this lineup needs. Also, I’d take Judge with no legs right now. 😂 Yankees missing Cap!”
There over 400 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.
Comments On Maybin’s Post
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@THEJHirsch42: “You sit Garcia and put Rice @ 1B?”
@MikeyBets424: “G should be DHing and Garcia should play 3rd”
@BurnieW51: “G should’ve gotten multiple at bats. Like what are we waiting around for?”
@nytinknocker110: “How about putting Volpe at second? Caballero at third?”
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
They are looking to win their first World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.
Ex-New York Yankees Star Sounds Off After Rays Loss