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Ex-New York Yankees Star Sounds Off After Rays Loss

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Cameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his 2 RBI double in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of a double header at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays (in Florida) by a score of 5-2.

With the loss, they now trail 0-2 in the series.

Game 3 will be in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

If the Yankees lose, they will be eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-New York Yankees Star Sounds Off

GettyCameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a home run to left field in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2019 in New York City.

After the game, former Yankees star Cameron Maybin sent out a post (via X).

Maybin wrote: “S**t, at this point you might as well put Playoff G in the lineup. 😂 Dude’s been touched with that playoff gene. And right now, his presence alone—and knowing he can change a game with ONE swing…might be exactly what this lineup needs. Also, I’d take Judge with no legs right now. 😂 Yankees missing Cap!” 

There over 400 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Comments On Maybin’s Post

GettyCameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@THEJHirsch42: “You sit Garcia and put Rice @ 1B?”

@MikeyBets424: “G should be DHing and Garcia should play 3rd”

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Luis García Jr. #26 after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

@BurnieW51: “G should’ve gotten multiple at bats. Like what are we waiting around for?”

@nytinknocker110: “How about putting Volpe at second? Caballero at third?”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Star Sounds Off After Rays Loss

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