New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Made Infamous Play 25 Years Ago Today (10/13)

New York Yankees fans who are 30+ years old remember the glorious days of winning and success in the MLB playoffs, which led to numerous World Series titles.

Although the Yankees did not win the 2001 World Series, New York did participate in it.

Among many memorable moments during the Yankees’ 2001 World Series run, on October 13, 2001, legendary shortstop Derek Jeter made one of the best (and most infamous) plays in the franchise’s history.

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Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Made Legendary Flip Play on 10/13/01

Per @FireSideYankees, 10/13/26 marks the 25th anniversary of the infamous Derek Jeter flip play.

In case you forgot how incredible the play is, here it is:

The play was made during Game Three of the 2001 ALDS between the Athletics.

In 2020, Jeter explained how he made the play via an MLB.com article with Jason Catania:

“Doing my job,” Jeter said of his mindset as the flip play was unfolding. “My job is to watch the runner. The runner at first was Jeremy Giambi, and I saw the ball down the line. My job is to, one, see if there’s going to be a play at third base, but once you see that Giambi is going to go home, my job is to then be the third cutoff man to redirect the throw to third base.”

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