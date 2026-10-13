New York Yankees Predicted to Sign 2X MLB All-Star to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Perhaps the biggest question the New York Yankees will have to answer this offseason is whether they should retain Jazz Chisholm Jr., or let him walk in MLB free agency.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has noted he would like to return to the Yankees on a long-term deal, but who wouldn’t want to ink a deal with the big-spending Yankees during their free agency, which often leads to big-day pay.

However, the Yankees’ front office may not be open to a Jazz Chisholm Jr. reunion, which has led to speculation of other free agents New York could sign to replace Mr. Chisholm Jr.

One player that stands out is second baseman Brandon Lowe, who recently played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Urged to Part Ways with 7X MLB All-Star in Offseason Move

Yankees Could Make Major Brandon Lowe Signing to Fix Jazz Chisholm Jr. Problem

In a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report.com’s Zach Buckley, the New York Yankees are predicted to sign Brandon Lowe in free agency:

“Maybe the Pirates’ 82 wins, their most since 2018, will embolden them to spend, though Lowe’s contract could feature both a big annual salary and a good amount of years. That combination might be more than Pittsburgh’s front office can stomach, which would be music to the ears of a certain major-market big-spender with question marks at Lowe’s second base position.”