New York Yankees Legend Mark Teixeira Has Major Career News Emerge

As of late Tuesday evening (Election Day), New York Yankees legend Mark Teixeira is officially a major political figure.

ESPN News Services wrote (about Teixeira):

“Republican Mark Teixeira, a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has won election to the U.S. House in Texas’ 21st Congressional District. The former slugger for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees defeated Democrat Kristin Hook, a former federal scientist who worked for the National Institutes of Health and the Government Accountability Office. Teixeira ran for the 21st District seat currently held by Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who decided not to seek reelection. Teixeira won the Republican primary for Congress with more than 61% of the vote in March.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Mark Teixeira’s Time with the Yankees

Mark Teixeira, now 48 years old, spent the last eight seasons of his MLB career with the New York Yankees, winning the 2009 World Series with the club, and retiring in 2016 from the game of baseball.

He was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees during his tenure, and over 950 total games played with New York, Teixeira batted .248 with 206 home runs, 622 RBI, 185 doubles, and logged an OPS+ of 118.

Throughout his 14-year playing career, Teixeira won five Gold Gloves. He also notched 409 career home runs and 408 doubles.

While he doesn’t quite have the accolades, Teixeira is undoubtedly a fringe Hall of Famer, although his time on the ballot is over after receiving only 1.5% of the vote in 2022.

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