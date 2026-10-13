New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Giancarlo Stanton to Braves

Is it asinine to think that the New York Yankees might trade Giancarlo Stanton this offseason? Potentially, but after another disappointing 2026 campaign for the Yankees (and Stanton personally), New York might need to make a tough decision about Stanton, who is BARELY on the field.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman noted that maybe a Stanton trade isn’t as crazy as one may think:

“Before going any further, we need to reiterate two key points: Stanton has a full no-trade clause, and he’s guaranteed $35 million through the end of 2028. Assuming that his 2027 employer doesn’t pick up his $25 million club option for 2028, they’d need to buy him out for $10 million. We know a Stanton trade sounds absurdly dangerous, but at least hear us out:”

One of four MLB teams that Elman believes could be a logical destination is the Atlanta Braves.

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The Yankees Aren’t Actually Going to Trade Giancarlo Stanton… Right??

Let’s be clear: the Braves don’t really have a real reason to trade for Giancarlo Stanton, but that didn’t stop Elman from speculating.

Here’s what he wrote about the avenue that could make Stanton a good fit.

“Alright, now we’re talking. Speculation is already mounting regarding Ronald Acuña Jr.’s future, and the Braves could realistically make Drake Baldwin the full-time starting catcher again. What that’d mean for Acuña’s spot in right field is another conversation entirely, but the Baldwin move would open the DH slot for Stanton.”

So, is Elman insinuating that the Braves trade Ronald Acuña Jr. for Giancarlo Stanton?? That doesn’t really make much sense either.

It’s understandable why the Yankees would want to move on from Stanton, but finding a trade partner might be the hard part, especially considering it’s been almost six years since Stanton appeared in 120+ games in an MLB season.

His lower body is really slow, and there’s always a large-muscle injury concern with the Yankees’ 36-year-old slugger.

Before you shoot the messenger, MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently wrote about the potential crossroads the Yankees have come to with their former MVP:

“Stanton has a 114 wRC+ in 1703 PA since the start of the 2022 season, with the 157 wRC+ he posted over 281 PA in 2025 (from a slash line of .273/.350/.594 and 24 home runs) doing a lot of the heavy lifting in regards to the overall numbers. He turns 37 next month, and at this point in his career it’s hard to wonder if the Yankees will ever use him in a non-DH capacity again, given his recurring physical issues.”

Polishuk also notes that the Yankees might consider just eating up the remaining money on his contract in a sudden release from the organization, but if you’re going to HAVE to pay him regardless, finding a trade suitor to eat up some of the contract (and is also a contender) might make sense.

Remember the no-trade clause for Stanton is important, as he’d likely only waive it to join a team with World Series aspirations.