New York Yankees Urged to Part Ways with 7X MLB All-Star in Offseason Move

Decisions, decisions.

For the New York Yankees this offseason, the front office has several decisions to make regarding retaining players who are set to hit the open market in free agency.

One of those big decisions for Brian Cashman and company is with 7X MLB All-Star infielder Paul Goldschmidt, who has indicated he would like to play in the 2027 season, but will it be with the New York Yankees?

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Yankees Predicted to Let Paul Goldschmidt Walk in Free Agency

Paul Goldschmidt is coming off a solid campaign with the Yankees in 2026.

The 7x All-Star batted .252 with 18 home runs, 87 hits, 52 RBI, and an OPS+ of 111.

However, FanSided.com’s Adam Weinrib recently urged that the Yankees should part ways with Goldschmidt:

“The Yankees have collected DH/first basemen like talismans all season, rotating Ben Rice and Luis Garcia Jr. and likely needing room for some Aaron Judge first base reps next year. Goldy has been a consummate professional. Every time you thought he was done contributing, he found an additional layer. But he’s 39 years old. The Yankees value flexibility and probably don’t want to roster a lefties-only first base backup.”

Aside from Goldschmidt, the Yankees will also have decisions to make with players such as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, and David Bednar/Paul Blackburn.

It could be an entirely new-looking Yankees squad in 2027, but speaking to Goldschmidt’s free agency status, it feels like a toss-up if he will be back with the team or not. Ben Rice has emerged as the everyday first baseman for New York, and if that means Goldschmidt would get significantly less at-bats, why should Cashman commit to him for a one-year pact?

Perhaps the 39-year-old infielder would rather sign with a team like the St. Louis Cardinals in a reunion deal, which would allow him to see some time as a platoon DH.

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Paul Goldschmidt is Likely Headed for Hall of Fame

While his production has slowed a little bit over recent seasons, Goldschmidt is likely headed for the Hall of Fame.

Across 16 years and 2179 games played, the 39 y/o has 390 home runs, 490 doubles, 1284 RBI, and a lifetime batting average of .286.

He was once considered the best first baseman in all of MLB, which led to the Yankees bringing him in before the 2025 season, and he’s found some resurgence in his career since joining New York.

It will be very interesting to see the approach that the Yankees take during his free agency negotiations, and if the front office considers bringing him back.

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