Yankees Get Candid Offseason Take on Phillies’ Bryce Harper

The New York Yankees have run it back these last couple of offseasons since reaching the 2024 World Series. New York has made tweaks around the team but has kept its core and key supporting cast members intact.

Nonetheless, after a second straight elimination in the ALDS, this time at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, is it time for the Yankees to shake up the roster and make a blockbuster move this winter?

If New York wants to take advantage of the Aaron Judge window, they need to bring in players who will make an impact right away, and one of the names who could be available is Bryce Harper.

After falling in the Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies could look to shake up their roster too. As a result, that’s led to speculation surrounding whether Harper could be available this offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Nick Ziegler put together three landing spots for Harper and one of them is the New York Yankees.

“After being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS in just three games, a team that figures to be looking to shake things up as well is the Yankees,” Ziegler wrote in an Oct. 8 article.

“Despite having Aaron Judge for the last several years, they have been mostly a disappointment when it comes to their play in October. Perhaps pairing Harper and Judge together in the lineup would be what helps get New York back over the top.”

Would Bryce Harper Fit In New York’s Roster?

Despite being in his mid-30s now, Harper had a batting average of .269 with 155 hits, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 93 runs scored in 162 games, per StatMuse. Harper has played in Washington and found individual success in a market like Philadelphia, which can be rough on a player.

Nonetheless, would he want to play in New York, and would the Yankees want to take on his contract, which would see Harper have a base salary of $26 million in 2027, per Spotrac? Then there’s the question of position too and whether he’d be at first base or in the outfield.

“While the positional fit might not be great, the Yankees could surely find a way to pull this off,” Ziegler added. “Frustrations are certainly growing for New York, and Judge publicly stated after the loss that he would like for the team to go ‘all-in.’ Getting Harper would certainly signal the team’s desire to win right now.”

Yankees Receive Ketel Marte Trade Idea After Elimination

Moreover, that isn’t the trade speculation surrounding the Yankees since their elimination. Chris Landers of FanSided floated an intriguing trade idea that would allow New York to land the Diamondbacks‘ Ketel Marte.

When it comes to what the Yankees could give up for Marte, Landers has New York sending: RHP Will Warren, RHP Elmer Rodriguez, and INF Core Jackson.

“It’s hard to gauge exactly what Marte’s value would be right now. The D-backs hold almost zero leverage here; then again, they could always just decide to try and make it work with their star, who remains a very good player at a premium position on a reasonable contract,” Landers wrote in an Oct. 8 article. “Even with all the extenuating factors, it seems hard to believe Arizona wouldn’t be able to get something of real value in return.

“This package would certainly qualify. Warren has settled in as a perfectly respectable No. 4 starter, with real room for growth beyond that. He’s cracked 150 innings in each of the last two seasons, and he’s under team control through 2030. Rodriguez has lost some of his prospect shine, but he also has No. 3 or 4 upside and is ready to compete for a big-league rotation spot right away.”