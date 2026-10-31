Polarizing New York Yankees Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season.

That said, they also had another playoff run that ended without a World Series title.

Their season came to an end on October 7 when they lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Polarizing New York Yankees Player Becomes Free Agent

This week, Yankees player Trent Grisham officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “CF Trent Grisham elected free agency.”

Grisham is coming off a down season in the Bronx.

He finished the year batting .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

There is no question that the 29-year-old will be a very intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At Grisham

Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019).

Following the Brewers, Grisham spent four seasons playing for the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees acquired Grisham before the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2023): “San Diego Padres traded LF Juan Soto and CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.