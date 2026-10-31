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Polarizing New York Yankees Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season.

That said, they also had another playoff run that ended without a World Series title.

Their season came to an end on October 7 when they lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Polarizing New York Yankees Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees walks during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

This week, Yankees player Trent Grisham officially elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “CF Trent Grisham elected free agency.”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Grisham is coming off a down season in the Bronx.

He finished the year batting .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

There is no question that the 29-year-old will be a very intriguing free agent this winter.

Looking At Grisham

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases on his three-run home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 18, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Grisham was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Brewers (2019).

Following the Brewers, Grisham spent four seasons playing for the San Diego Padres.

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees acquired Grisham before the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 7, 2023): “San Diego Padres traded LF Juan Soto and CF Trent Grisham to New York Yankees for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, Heliot Ramos #34, and Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrate after the 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees finished the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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