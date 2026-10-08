Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over Comments After Rays’ Sweep

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 and Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate the 2-0 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs after the Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t start on Wednesday. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-2.
Yankees fans expressed their frustration with their favorite team and Chisholm’s underperformance by booing Chisholm and other players.
Following the game, Chisholm clearly wasn’t happy with the fans for booing him.
Former Yankee first baseman Anthony Rizzo called out Chisholm for his response to the fans’ boos.
Anthony Rizzo Doesn’t Hold Back in Response to Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Comments After Rays’ Sweep
“Jazz Chisholm’s comments after the game; just looks like a player who’s lost. He says after the game, about being booed, ‘I don’t understand. I was confused why I was being booed.’ It surprises you that you got booed? What do you mean? You’ve played there for three-plus years now,” Rizzo said on the Ross & Rizzo Unfiltered Podcast.
“You’ve seen Volpe get ran out of town. You’ve seen Judge get booed. You’ve seen Stanton get booed. It surprises you that you got booed? That’s just not the right way to answer questions.”
Rizzo and Chisholm were teammates on the Yankees in 2024.
Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm is set to be a free agent this offseason.
Chisholm wasn’t in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He went 0-for-2 off the bench.
Chisholm went hitless in eight at-bats in this year’s postseason.
During the regular season, Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 41 stolen bases.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Former New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo called out Jazz Chisholm Jr. over his comments following the Rays' ALDS sweep.
Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over Comments After Rays’ Sweep