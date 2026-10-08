Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over Comments After Rays’ Sweep

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs after the Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t start on Wednesday. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-2.

Yankees fans expressed their frustration with their favorite team and Chisholm’s underperformance by booing Chisholm and other players.

Following the game, Chisholm clearly wasn’t happy with the fans for booing him.

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked if it hurt to get booed by Yankees fans in ALDS Game 3:

“It doesn’t hurt. It’s just confusing because it’s the playoffs and we’re trying to win games. So you’re booing a guy that’s playing trying to help the team win”

Former Yankee first baseman Anthony Rizzo called out Chisholm for his response to the fans’ boos.