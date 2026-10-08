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Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over Comments After Rays’ Sweep

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New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 and Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrate the 2-0 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs after the Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series with a 4-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t start on Wednesday. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and went 0-for-2.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Yankees fans expressed their frustration with their favorite team and Chisholm’s underperformance by booing Chisholm and other players.

Following the game, Chisholm clearly wasn’t happy with the fans for booing him.

SNY Yankees wrote on X:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked if it hurt to get booed by Yankees fans in ALDS Game 3:

“It doesn’t hurt. It’s just confusing because it’s the playoffs and we’re trying to win games. So you’re booing a guy that’s playing trying to help the team win”

Former Yankee first baseman Anthony Rizzo called out Chisholm for his response to the fans’ boos.

Anthony Rizzo Doesn’t Hold Back in Response to Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Comments After Rays’ Sweep

World Series - New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees is introduced before Game One of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Jazz Chisholm’s comments after the game; just looks like a player who’s lost. He says after the game, about being booed, ‘I don’t understand. I was confused why I was being booed.’ It surprises you that you got booed? What do you mean? You’ve played there for three-plus years now,” Rizzo said on the Ross & Rizzo Unfiltered Podcast.

“You’ve seen Volpe get ran out of town. You’ve seen Judge get booed. You’ve seen Stanton get booed. It surprises you that you got booed? That’s just not the right way to answer questions.”

Rizzo and Chisholm were teammates on the Yankees in 2024.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Chisholm is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Chisholm wasn’t in the starting lineup on Wednesday. He went 0-for-2 off the bench.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees grounds into a force out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chisholm went hitless in eight at-bats in this year’s postseason.

During the regular season, Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 41 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over Comments After Rays’ Sweep

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