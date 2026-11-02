New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

The New York Yankees have been at home for the offseason for nearly one month.

They lost their final game of the season by a score of 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays (in Game 3 of the ALDS).

Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

On Monday, Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “i can’t believe you’re 6 months old big guy. time absolutely flies stop growing up so fast🫠”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@diehardyanks__: “Looks just like you Ryan🙏God bless brother!”

@smooshie756: “Aw so precious”

@tnote33: “Ryan ur the best”

@paolany1: “❤️❤️❤️”

@jake.kope: “Congrats, Ryan!”

Looking At Weathers

Weathers was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins before a trade to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2023): “Miami Marlins traded 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Sean Reynolds to San Diego Padres for LHP Ryan Weathers.”