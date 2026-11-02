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New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees looks on after a throw to first base during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been at home for the offseason for nearly one month.

They lost their final game of the season by a score of 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays (in Game 3 of the ALDS).

Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

GettyStarting pitcher Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees works the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Monday, Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “i can’t believe you’re 6 months old big guy. time absolutely flies stop growing up so fast🫠”

Comments On His Post

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees comes out to talk with pitcher Ryan Weathers #40 against the Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on May 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@diehardyanks__: “Looks just like you Ryan🙏God bless brother!”

@smooshie756: “Aw so precious”

@tnote33: “Ryan ur the best”

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on April 09, 2026 in New York City.

@paolany1: “❤️❤️❤️”

@jake.kope: “Congrats, Ryan!”

Looking At Weathers

GettyRyan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts during a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Weathers was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins before a trade to the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2023): “Miami Marlins traded 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Sean Reynolds to San Diego Padres for LHP Ryan Weathers.”

GettyRyan Weathers #35 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on September 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

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