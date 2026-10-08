Benched New York Yankees Star Still Owed $16 Million Next Season

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (at home).

They lost the final game by a score of 4-3.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote: “For the third year in a row, the opponents are celebrating knocking the Yankees out of the playoffs on the field at Yankee Stadium. A sweep — of all things — at the hands of the Rays in the ALDS. Yankees lose, 4-3, in Game 3 What a disappointing end for the Yankees.”

Benched New York Yankees Star Still Owed $16 Million

One player who did not play in Wednesday’s game was Ryan McMahon.

The 2024 All-Star has had a tough year.

He finished the regular season batting .213 with 70 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 33 runs and three stolen bases in 124 games.

After getting benched for all of Game 3, it’s worth pointing out that McMahon has one year left on his contract that will pay him $16 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

He is still on the same deal that the Colorado Rockies gave him.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on March 21, 2022): “Versatile infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a six-year, $70 million contract extension, sources familiar with deal tell ESPN. McMahon, 27, took a leap forward defensively in 2021 and has enough thunder in his bat for Colorado to commit long-term.”

McMahon had been traded to New York (via the Rockies) in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25, 2025): “Colorado Rockies traded 3B Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees for RHP Josh Grosz and LHP Griffin Herring.”

So far, it’s fair to say that acquiring McMahon has been a failed trade.

He has been unable to have the same success he had in Colorado.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees have been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season when they had legends such as Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and CC Sabathia.

They last reached the World Series during the 2024 season when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.