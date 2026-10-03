Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Makes Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up their NLDS series with the San Diego Padres in Wisconsin.

The Brewers have been off since the last day of the regular season (on Sunday).

Ex-Yankees All-Star Makes Playoff Roster Of WS Contender

Ahead of the game, the Brewers announced their roster for the series.

Gary Sánchez is on the roster as the second catcher.

Sánchez is in the middle of his second stint with the Brewers.

He finished the regular season batting .209 with 47 hits, 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and 37 runs in 86 games.

Looking At Sánchez’s Time With The Yankees

Sánchez spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

In that span, he made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

The 33-year-old hit 34 home runs (in just 106 games) during the 2019 season.

The Yankees traded Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

Yankees PR wrote (on March 13, 2022): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela.”

Sánchez has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles over 12 seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .223 with 201 home runs in 945 career games.

Looking At The Yankees And Brewers

The Brewers won the National League Central with a 103-59 record.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (who were the second-place team in the American League East) beat the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series.

They will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 of their ALDS series on Saturday night.