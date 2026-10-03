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Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Makes Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 09: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up their NLDS series with the San Diego Padres in Wisconsin.

The Brewers have been off since the last day of the regular season (on Sunday).

Ex-Yankees All-Star Makes Playoff Roster Of WS Contender

GettyGary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated in dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on September 27, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of the game, the Brewers announced their roster for the series.

Gary Sánchez is on the roster as the second catcher.

Sánchez is in the middle of his second stint with the Brewers.

He finished the regular season batting .209 with 47 hits, 12 home runs, 38 RBIs and 37 runs in 86 games.

Looking At Sánchez’s Time With The Yankees

GettyGary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Sánchez spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

In that span, he made two trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

The 33-year-old hit 34 home runs (in just 106 games) during the 2019 season.

GettyGary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run against pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) during the seventh inning Game Two of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees traded Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

Yankees PR wrote (on March 13, 2022): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela.”

Sánchez has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles over 12 seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .223 with 201 home runs in 945 career games.

Looking At The Yankees And Brewers

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees high fives Jose Caballero #72 prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Brewers won the National League Central with a 103-59 record.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (who were the second-place team in the American League East) beat the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series.

They will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 of their ALDS series on Saturday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees All-Star Makes Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

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