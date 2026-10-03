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New York Yankees Subtly Demote Player Despite 10 Seasons Of MLB Experience

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will open the ALDS with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they swept the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx (in two games).

New York Yankees Subtly Demote Player Despite 10 Seasons

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees jogs the bases after hitting home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced their roster.

One notable player missing was Amed Rosario.

He had been on the Wild Card roster against the Red Sox.

Rosario is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .238 with 54 hits, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, 28 runs and three stolen bases in 87 games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the out in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster:

Brendan Kuty: “Yankees go 11 pitchers, adding Ryan Weathers and removing Amed Rosario.”

Greg Joyce: “Yankees going 11 pitchers, 15 position players. Ryan Weathers added, Amed Rosario subtracted from WC series roster.”

@FiresideYankees: “Amed Rosario will NOT be on the ALDS roster vs. the Rays. He was on the Wild Card roster vs. the Red Sox and started Game 1.”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees high fives Jose Caballero #72 prior to game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jorge Castillo: “The Yankees are rolling with 11 pitchers and 15 position players in the ALDS against the Rays. The one change from the wild-card round roster: Ryan Weathers replaces Amed Rosario. Giancarlo Stanton is on the roster.”

@jared_golds23: “No Amed Rosario wow man”

Looking At Rosario

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees jogs the bases after hitting home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Rosario (who is 30) is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

Before the Yankees, he also had stints with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Subtly Demote Player Despite 10 Seasons Of MLB Experience

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