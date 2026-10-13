Yankees Could Replace Grisham Without Blocking Jones

The New York Yankees could change their outfield this offseason without taking an everyday opportunity away from Spencer Jones. One option is to add Tyrone Taylor in a complementary role.

If Trent Grisham leaves in free agency, New York would need to consider more than who starts in center field. The club would also need coverage when Jones rests and alternatives against certain pitchers.

Randy Miller suggested Taylor in an October 10 NJ.com column. The proposal offers a different path from pursuing another established everyday outfielder.

Taylor finished 2026 with the Cubs following an August 3 trade from the Mets. His potential Yankees fit remains speculative, with no verified negotiations established by the reporting reviewed.

Tyrone Taylor Could Fill a Specific Yankees Role

Miller’s column credited Taylor with a .931 OPS against left-handed pitching in 118 plate appearances. That sample provides a reason to investigate his value, although it does not guarantee the same production next season.

A right-handed outfielder could give New York another matchup option. Taylor’s experience across the outfield would also allow the Yankees to adjust the lineup without assigning every replacement inning to Jones.

The benefit would come from defining the job narrowly. Taylor could provide selected starts, coverage for rest days, and another bat off the bench while Jones receives regular opportunities.

That arrangement would require discipline from the organization. A young player cannot develop consistently if every difficult stretch turns into an extended bench assignment.

Joe Najarian’s October 9 Yankees On SI assessment argued that Jones’ emergence makes moving on from Grisham easier. That is a roster evaluation, rather than confirmation that New York has made its decision.

If the Yankees share that assessment, their next addition should support the plan. They should identify the innings and matchups that need help before shopping for another prominent name.

The Yankees Must Avoid Overpaying for a Small Job

Taylor would not solve every offensive concern. His strong left-handed pitching split needs to be weighed against his track record, the sample size and the playing time New York could offer.

Cost would determine whether the idea makes sense. The Yankees should value him according to the complementary role they envision, rather than pay for an everyday job that belongs to Jones.

Availability elsewhere matters as well. Another team could offer more starts, creating a gap between what Taylor wants and what New York can reasonably provide.

Pinstripe Alley’s October 12 roundup questioned whether additions such as Taylor would move the needle. That skepticism matters because depth signings should be judged by the weaknesses they address.

The case for Taylor is strongest as part of a larger offseason plan. He could improve the bench and provide matchup coverage while the Yankees direct other resources toward more pressing positions.

New York can pursue upgrades and still give Jones room to establish himself. The key is finding a player whose role helps that development, rather than replacing it.