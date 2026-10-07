Why Yankees Are Making Bold Jose Caballero Decision vs. Rays

The New York Yankees‘ season can end on Wednesday night.

They’re counting on Jose Caballero to help prevent that from happening against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees made a couple of lineup changes on Wednesday, and one of them is Caballero. He’s in there at third base and batting ninth.

He’s joined as a new face in the lineup by Anthony Volpe, who is at second base for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

But considering that it’s Caballero against his former team, and because he’s not always a third baseman, it’s a particularly fascinating call.

Why Jose Caballero is Starting for Yankees

Caballero is in the lineup for Ryan McMahon, whose bat hasn’t been good enough in the year-and-a-half since the Yankees got him, and who has not remained as good defensively as he was earlier in his career.

Simply put, Caballero is the type of player who can bring the Yankees a spark.

He’s got a pest-like nature to him, and he does a little bit of everything. This season, for example, Caballero hit 14 home runs and also stole 34 bases.

His OPS of .655 wasn’t great, and it’s due in large part to the fact that Caballero rarely works a walk. But he can put pressure on the other team — through his near-obnoxious time-usage at the plate, his speed on the bases and his sneaky ambush power.

Caballero can play all over the diamond, and third base was his second most common position this season. He appeared in 37 games there in 2026.

His most common position was shortstop, where he played 70 games. Manager Aaron Boone’s trust in Caballero at shortstop emphasizes the level of defender he is.

Caballero also appeared at second base and in left field, right field and center field.

His presence in the lineup also allows for some late-game changes — if Boone needs to bring someone else in, Caballero can move to a different spot.

And yeah, he’s against his former team.

Revisiting Rays Trade of Jose Caballero to Yankees

The Yankees traded for Caballero before the 2025 trade deadline to bolster their order with a right-handed hitter who brought some versatility to the equation.

The Rays only got Everson Pereira, a young outfielder who hasn’t been able to cut it in the major leagues, in return.

At the time of the trade, the Rays were moving on from a player that they didn’t have a consistent usage for, but Caballero has mostly thrived with the Yankees.

The Rays will be hoping their trade more than a year ago doesn’t cost them in his matchup.