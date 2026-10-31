Wife Of Struggling New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Ryan McMahon is coming off his second season playing for the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old struggled, as he batted just .213 with 70 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 33 runs and three stolen bases in 124 games.

Wife Of Struggling Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, McMahon’s wife (Natalie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “third season in the stands with my girl🥰”

There were over 600 likes on her post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sydneymcclaingoodman: “The sweetest smile!! Love you guys🥹🤍”

@car.mencc: “omg!! So beautiful girls! Ly guys!! Till next szn ❤️😍”

Ashley Rodón: “🥹🫶🏻”

Looking At McMahon

While McMahon has not lived up to his ability on offense, he still remains an elite fielder.

He was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado was where McMahon spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career.

McMahon made the All-Star Game in 2024.

He also hit 20+ home runs in six different seasons for the Rockies.

The Yankees acquired him in a trade during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 25, 2025): “Colorado Rockies traded 3B Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees for RHP Josh Grosz and LHP Griffin Herring.”

Judge On McMahon

It’s safe to say that three-time MVP Aaron Judge is a fan of McMahon.

Before the season, he spoke about him in an interview with Kevin Durant (via Boardroom on March 25).

Judge: “Ryan McMahon. “We got him from the Rockies. I think there’s just so much more potential in there, man. He’s had a great career with Colorado, but man, this guy’s a Gold Glove defender, but I think what he’s about to do with the bat this year, he’s going to take off for us.”