Writer Warns MLB Teams Not to Pursue Yankees 2-Time All-Star

The New York Yankees saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays when they were swept in the American League Division Series. Now, they have a few players who are free agents and may not be back in 2027.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. may be one of them. He hit 19 home runs and stole 41 bases during the regular season, but also slashed .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and just 55 RBI.

Chisholm is a former Silver Slugger and two-time All-Star, but there are reasons for the Yankees to not try and re-sign him for 2027. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report had Chisholm on a list of “buyer beware” free agents.

“Over the previous half-decade, Jazz Chisholm Jr. had been a considerably better-than-average hitter against fastballs.,” Miller wrote. No one was confusing him with Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani, but he had a .508 slugging percentage against the collection of four-seamers, sinkers and cutters—on par with the likes of Bobby Witt Jr. and Corbin Carroll.

“This year, however, his barrel rate plummeted. He ended up with a run value against fastballs that ranked in the bottom five percent among qualified hitters.