Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Bashed Just Right by New York Post Back Page

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees makes a play at shortstop to get out Junior Caminero #13 (not pictured) of the Tampa Bay Rays at first base during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Post is famous for its back page headlines.

During both good times and bad times in sports in the Big Apple, the Post captures the mood with some loud, pun-heavy headlines.

Monday night was a bad night in New York City sports. The Yankees went down 0-2 in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This loss was particularly horrific: The Yankees made more errors, four, than they had hits, three.

That’s coming off a game in which they were one-hit, and in which that one hit was Austin Wells thrown out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple with two outs in the eighth inning.

It’s a best-of-five series, and so the Rays need just one win to finish off the Yankees and advance to the ALCS.

With that in mind, the New York Post certainly didn’t hold back.

New York Post Back Page on Tuesday

The Post went with a two word, bold headline:

ERRORS TOUR

It’s a shoutout to Taylor Swift’s famous Eras Tour. This one, of course, will go down as much more infamous.

They weren’t done yet, though, because the Post had to include the word Yankees in their sub-heading.

Yankees, of course, has a couple of the letter ‘E’ in it — as in, ‘E’ for error. But not enough for the four errors the Yankees made.

And so the post stretched it out, included four of the letter ‘e’ in a row, and made them red for good measure.

Have a look at this masterpiece:

Who Made The Errors?

A relevant discussion point here is who actually made the four Yankees errors.

The first came against the very first batter in the bottom of the first inning, when an errant Ryan McMahon throw allowed Yandy Diaz to reach base.

The second was also committed in the first inning by Jazz Chisholm Jr., who attempted to turn a double play that wasn’t there to be turned, leaned back at an odd angle to throw, then threw the baseball nowhere near first base.

George Lombard Jr., the rookie shortstop, made a throwing error in the fifth inning that allowed Jonny DeLuca to reach base.

The fourth error in the books was actually on a catcher’s interference called against Austin Wells, and that was also in the first inning. It allowed the hitter Liam Hicks to go to first base, because that’s what happens by rule in that situation, and it gets charged as an error against Wells.

That one was quite controversial, because it came on what otherwise would’ve been a strikeout, and Hicks’ contact with Wells glove didn’t even seem to happen until the ball was already caught:

A replay review was needed to overturn that one, and it certainly set the tone for the kind of night the Yankees were on their way toward.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Yankees Bashed Just Right by New York Post Back Page

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x