Yankees Bashed Just Right by New York Post Back Page

The New York Post is famous for its back page headlines.

During both good times and bad times in sports in the Big Apple, the Post captures the mood with some loud, pun-heavy headlines.

Monday night was a bad night in New York City sports. The Yankees went down 0-2 in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This loss was particularly horrific: The Yankees made more errors, four, than they had hits, three.

That’s coming off a game in which they were one-hit, and in which that one hit was Austin Wells thrown out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple with two outs in the eighth inning.

It’s a best-of-five series, and so the Rays need just one win to finish off the Yankees and advance to the ALCS.

With that in mind, the New York Post certainly didn’t hold back.

New York Post Back Page on Tuesday

The Post went with a two word, bold headline:

ERRORS TOUR

It’s a shoutout to Taylor Swift’s famous Eras Tour. This one, of course, will go down as much more infamous.

They weren’t done yet, though, because the Post had to include the word Yankees in their sub-heading.

Yankees, of course, has a couple of the letter ‘E’ in it — as in, ‘E’ for error. But not enough for the four errors the Yankees made.

And so the post stretched it out, included four of the letter ‘e’ in a row, and made them red for good measure.

Have a look at this masterpiece:

The back page: ERRORS TOUR YankEEEEs facing swift exit after simply putrid defensive effort Read more: https://t.co/FUwhlTbk62 https://t.co/tenhjJsQPG — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 6, 2026

Who Made The Errors?

A relevant discussion point here is who actually made the four Yankees errors.

The first came against the very first batter in the bottom of the first inning, when an errant Ryan McMahon throw allowed Yandy Diaz to reach base.

The second was also committed in the first inning by Jazz Chisholm Jr., who attempted to turn a double play that wasn’t there to be turned, leaned back at an odd angle to throw, then threw the baseball nowhere near first base.

George Lombard Jr., the rookie shortstop, made a throwing error in the fifth inning that allowed Jonny DeLuca to reach base.

The fourth error in the books was actually on a catcher’s interference called against Austin Wells, and that was also in the first inning. It allowed the hitter Liam Hicks to go to first base, because that’s what happens by rule in that situation, and it gets charged as an error against Wells.

That one was quite controversial, because it came on what otherwise would’ve been a strikeout, and Hicks’ contact with Wells glove didn’t even seem to happen until the ball was already caught:

Austin Wells got called for a catcher’s interference on what would have been a strikeout https://t.co/YpoFHxlzZn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 6, 2026

A replay review was needed to overturn that one, and it certainly set the tone for the kind of night the Yankees were on their way toward.