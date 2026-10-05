Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Has Some Ridiculous Postseason History Before ALDS Start

We all know Cam Schlittler is good, Cy Young-level good, but ahead of Schlittler’s start versus the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS, one stat revealed just how elite the young ace’s first three postseason starts have been.

With the season effectively on the line, and the Yankees hoping to avoid falling into a 2-0 deficit against their division foe after a brutal offensive showing Saturday night, the Yankees will turn to their almost-certain Cy Young winner in Schlittler, who once again dominated the Red Sox in the Wild Card to help the Yankees get to this point.

Through his first three playoff starts, two in the Wild Card against the Red Sox and one in last year’s ALDS against the Blue Jays, Schlittler has 24 strikeouts and just one walk. According to optaSTATS, the only other pitcher to have 20+ strikeouts and no more than one walk in his first three postseason starts is Schoolboy Rowe in 1934-1935.

Cam Schlittler’s Starts Against the Rays This Season

Ahead of his start Monday, where a win could firmly turn the tide in the Yankees’ favor with the series shifting to the rowdy Bronx for two games, it’s fair to put a lot of emphasis on how important Schlittler’s start is for the Yankees, who were no-hit through seven innings by Rays ace Drew Rasmussen and only scraped together one hit over the course of the game.

This season, Schlittler has been more human against the Rays, going 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in three starts against Tampa. Only one of those starts came at Yankee Stadium, with the division already wrapped up for the Rays and the top wild card seed clinched for the Yankees, and Schlittler was pulled after just three innings as a result.

Certainly one of the highlights of Schlittler’s season came at the very same Tropicana Field he will pitch at tonight, where the Yankees’ ace threw eight innings of one-run ball, giving up just four hits and issuing no walks while striking out eight. He only needed 101 pitches to get through eight frames, and the Yankees would surely appreciate a similarly economical start from their ace tonight.

Schlittler’s Tropicana Field Diss

Schlittler tried to rouse up some online agitation earlier this week when he claimed Tropicana Field, which usually covers its upper deck with a tarp, doesn’t present much of a home crowd, and Floridians who grew up supporting the Yankees usually come out and drown out the Rays fanbase.

That didn’t seem to be the case on Saturday, when the usually dormant Rays faithful came out in droves and filled the Trop to one of its top ever crowd sizes, and it’s fair to assume that could have played a part in the Yankees’ offense looking like of a shell of itself after an incredible Wild Card series.

With the sort of history Schlittler has shown in his first three playoff series, the Yankees could have a lot to look forward to out of their ace, who also proved more adept in his road starts this season.