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Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Shares Personal Admission After Playoff Exit

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason Wednesday night after a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game ALDS sweep. The clubhouse was heavy with emotion afterward. Players said their goodbyes knowing the roster would look different whenever baseball returns.

Cody Bellinger, who has been through championship runs and MVP seasons, offered one of the more personal reflections of the night.

What Bellinger Said Postgame

When asked about the mood in the clubhouse, Bellinger’s answer turned personal. He thought about the veterans who may not get another chance.

“There’s some guys in here, Goldie,” Bellinger said, referring to Paul Goldschmidt. “Wanted to do it for guys like him who came and meant so much to this team.”

Goldschmidt is 39 years old and in the final stretch of his career. Bellinger understood what this opportunity meant to a player like Goldie, and the fact that it slipped away clearly weighed on him.

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Aaron Judge #99, Paul Goldschmidt #48, and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bellinger Did Not Spare Himself

The former MVP did not deflect blame onto the pitching staff or the defense. He turned the lens inward.

“Obviously for myself, I needed to be better as well,” Bellinger said. “This is a terrible feeling. It’s always something you have to remember when you’re working in the offseason.”

He acknowledged the talent in the room and said the group believed in each other throughout. The result simply did not match the conviction.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

Bellinger has experienced both sides of October. He knows what a championship clubhouse feels like. Wednesday’s clubhouse was not that.

The comment about Goldschmidt stood out because it showed what the loss meant beyond individual stats. Some of these players may never wear pinstripes again. Bellinger wanted to deliver for them. That part stings the most.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Shares Personal Admission After Playoff Exit

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