Yankees Fans’ Actions After Anthony Volpe Home Run Call Go Viral During ALDS

The New York Yankees are playing for their playoff lives Wednesday night in the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

What could turn out to be the controversial play of their season occurred in the sixth inning when Anthony Volpe, who is starting his first game of the series, launched what many assumed was a game-tying two-run home run to left field with two outs.

However, the ball landed right before the top of the fence and a fan reached his hands just past the top of the wall to catch the ball and bring it in.

After a lengthy review, the umpires deemed it fan interference and ultimately took back the home run, allowed one run to score and placed Volpe on second base. The next batter, Spencer Jones, struck out, leaving the score at 4-3 instead of potentially 4-4.

Check it out:

Anthony Volpe is credited with an RBI-double after ball was originally ruled a 2-run HR Review showed fan interference. https://t.co/P5NcujVf6L — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 8, 2026

Yankees Fans’ Actions in Outfield Go Viral

While the play and call quickly surfaced on social media, what Yankees fans in the outfield decided to do in the moments after the call went viral as well.

Fans decided it would be a good idea to start throwing trash onto the field, which briefly delayed the game until someone could go out and pick up the trash around the warning track behind left fielder Victor Mesa Jr.

Via Foul Territory: “Fans are expressing their frustrations by throwing trash on the field.”

Fans are expressing their frustrations by throwing trash on the field. https://t.co/w6Nh8aEOzx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

MLB Fans React on Social Media

“Not some Yankees fans throwing trash! WOW,” a fan posted.

Another person said, “yearly tradition of Yankees fans clearly interfering with a ball and then throwing trash on the field when the play is correctly ruled.”

Someone else added, “Yankees fans interfering with a ball clearly not going over the wall and then throwing trash on the field at the player you interfered with.”

“And then they throw trash onto their own field?! Yup Yankee fans for you,” one more fan commented.