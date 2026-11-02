Yankees’ Involved In Sweepstakes For Japanese Superstar

The Yankees are reportedly connected to Japanese 3B/OF Teruaki Sato, at least according to Ken Rosenthal on the Foul Territory podcast, who stated that he expects the Yankees will be involved in the market for the left-handed slugger.

Sato (age 27) in 143 games this season for the Hanshin Tigers posted a .306 batting average, 39 home runs, 106 RBIs, and a .991 OPS, with a .383 OBP, en route to winning the 2026 Central League Triple Crown.

Sato Has Experience At Third Base And Outfield

Sato is primarily a third baseman but has also played some outfield. Rosenthal notes in this explanation on Foul Territory that several teams and big-league scouts have questions about how Sato’s defense will translate to the big leagues and where exactly he’ll play, with Rosenthal listing not just third base but also second base, first base, or the outfield.

Sato played 126 games at third base for the Tigers and 18 games in the outfield, according to SportsNet. Sato was posted this past weekend and now has 45 days to sign with an MLB club, per MLB and NPB negotiation-window rules for NPB players over 25.

Sato will enter his age-28 season next year. In 2025, Sato hit 40 home runs for the Tigers, so his power is clearly there. Sato does have some swing-and-miss in his game, with over 160 strikeouts in each of the last two seasons. Major League Baseball, however, has seen Japanese players such as Munetaka Murakami, who have power but also some swing-and-miss, come over and find success.

Just how involved the Yankees are in the Sato sweepstakes, as well as other teams, and what kind of contract Sato ultimately lands, remains to be seen. Rosenthal said the Yankees could look to move their current third baseman, Ryan McMahon, in a trade since he has just one year left on his contract before free agency.

Yankees Could Look To Move On From McMahon This Offseason

McMahon had a dreadful 2026 season in New York, where he became a liability on offense and defense in his first full season since the team acquired him at the 2025 MLB trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees have big questions heading into 2027 at third base, second base, shortstop, and the bullpen. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner will need to address those areas as best they can.

Whether Sato becomes a realistic option for New York is something to monitor in the weeks and months ahead as the first day of free agency has begun today, and we approach closer and closer to the CBA deadline between Major League Baseball, the owners, and the MLBPA on December 1st at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.