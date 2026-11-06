Yankees All-Star Predicted to Leave New York for Unexpected Homecoming

The New York Yankees face the possibility of losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency this offseason, and one MLB analyst has predicted an unexpected homecoming for the two-time All-Star.

Chisholm is exploring his options after a disappointing 2026 season, with his future in New York becoming increasingly uncertain.

Now, CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder believes the 28-year-old could return to the organization where his professional baseball career began.

In a November 4 free-agent prediction, Snyder selected the Arizona Diamondbacks as Chisholm’s next destination.

The prediction comes after the Yankees declined to extend Chisholm a $23.15 million qualifying offer, allowing the infielder to enter free agency without draft-pick compensation attached.

While Chisholm has expressed interest in remaining with the Yankees, his disappointing campaign and the organization’s other infield options have raised questions about whether a reunion makes sense.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Return to Diamondbacks

Snyder believes Chisholm could find himself back with the organization that originally signed him as an international free agent in 2015.

The analyst predicts the Diamondbacks could trade veteran second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason, potentially creating an opening for Chisholm in Arizona’s infield.

Snyder also floated the possibility of Chisholm signing a one-year contract to rebuild his value before returning to free agency in 2027.

For Chisholm, such a move would bring his professional career full circle.

According to MLB’s reporting on the 2019 trade, Arizona sent Chisholm to the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Zac Gallen on July 31, 2019.

Chisholm eventually made his major league debut with Miami in 2020 and earned his first All-Star selection in 2022.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm in 2024, and he quickly became an important part of their lineup thanks to his combination of power, speed, and defensive versatility.

Snyder’s prediction remains speculative. There has been no confirmed reporting that Arizona is pursuing Chisholm, and the proposed reunion partly depends on the Diamondbacks moving Marte.

Yankees Face Difficult Decision on Jazz Chisholm’s Future

Regardless of where Chisholm ultimately lands, his potential departure would leave New York with an important decision to make about its infield.

The two-time All-Star enjoyed a tremendous 2025 campaign, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases.

However, his production declined considerably in 2026.

Chisholm batted .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .711 OPS across 137 games.

Despite the offensive struggles, Chisholm remained dangerous on the basepaths, establishing a new career high with 41 stolen bases.

The Yankees ultimately declined to extend Chisholm a $23.15 million qualifying offer, allowing him to explore free agency without draft-pick compensation attached.

That decision doesn’t necessarily mean New York has ruled out bringing him back, but it does highlight the uncertainty surrounding his future with the franchise.

Chisholm has previously expressed his desire to remain in the Bronx, citing his childhood connection to the Yankees and his enjoyment of playing for the organization.

Still, New York has other roster needs to address this offseason, and the front office must decide how much it’s willing to invest in a player coming off a disappointing offensive campaign.

Other analysts have predicted Chisholm could depart for destinations such as the Tampa Bay Rays.

A reunion with the Diamondbacks would be an interesting homecoming of sorts for Chisholm, but for the Yankees, his departure would mean losing a player who has demonstrated the ability to provide rare power and speed when performing at his best.

Whether New York attempts to retain that upside or moves in another direction remains one of its notable offseason questions as the team looks to chase a World Series title in 2027.