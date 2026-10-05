Yankees Get Notable Pitching Update Ahead of Rays Game 2

The New York Yankees dropped Game 1 of the American League Division Series 1-0 on Saturday night at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against them, and Austin Wells‘ only hit of the night ended with a baserunning mistake that killed their best chance to tie the game.

New York sends likely AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler to the mound Monday for Game 2 against Freddy Peralta. A loss would send the Yankees home for Game 3 with their season approaching the brink.

But while Game 2 commands the immediate attention, a different question is quietly hanging over the series. The Yankees still have not decided what comes after Schlittler.

Boone’s Update on the Rotation Plans

Aaron Boone acknowledged Sunday that the team has not settled on a pitching order for Games 3 and 4. Max Fried and Carlos Rodón are both expected to start at Yankee Stadium, but who goes when remains undetermined.

Rodón logged 60 pitches across four innings of live batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Whether he throws another side session before his start or stays ready for bullpen duty as early as Game 2 or 3 has not been determined.

“We’re kind of working through that,” Boone said. He added that the team would not reveal its plans for the rest of the series.

What Rodón From the Bullpen Would Mean

The possibility of Rodón pitching in relief before his scheduled start changes the shape of the series. The left-hander posted a 3.49 ERA across 28 starts during the regular season. His four-seam fastball averaged north of 95 mph. Deploying that arsenal in a high-leverage spot could give the Yankees an option they did not have Saturday.

New York’s bullpen has carried the pitching staff through three postseason games, surrendering just a single earned run across nearly nine innings of work. Ryan Weathers impressed in his return Saturday, needing only nine pitches to retire the side in order during the sixth. Adding Rodón to that mix, even briefly, would give Boone a weapon most teams cannot match.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees need to win Monday before any of this matters. Schlittler held the Rays to a single run over eight frames at this same ballpark back in July. The lineup needs to back him up in ways it failed to support Cole on Saturday.

But the fact that Boone is keeping his rotation plans hidden tells you something.

The decision will come. Boone just is not sharing it yet.